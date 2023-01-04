Random Ramsdom: All 32 NFL teams show support for Damar Hamlin

All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Avatars to Honor Damar Hamlin (Sports Illustrated)

“Support across the sports community continued to pour in Tuesday for Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition and in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

All 32 NFL teams—and other squads like the NHL’s Sabres—changed its Twitter avatars to photos of the safety’s jersey number with “Pray for Damar” written at the top. The league shared a screen recording of the teams sharing the profile picture change with the caption “Football is family” with the red heart emoji.

Fans have left signs and flowers outside of the hospital, and a candlelight vigil is planned to be held at 8:55 p.m. outside of the building, according to ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. That’s the time Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night.

Buffalo later released a statement saying he went into cardiac arrest. Medical personnel were able to restore his heartbeat while on the field before Hamlin was transported. The franchise, which tweeted the update at 1:48 a.m. ET on Jan. 3, said the safety was “sedated and listed in critical condition,” at the time.

His family thanked the outpour of support for Hamlin in a statement Tuesday. The family added, “We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach [Zac] Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

Former Rams OL Bobby Evans signs to Vikings practice squad (ramswire)

“Bobby Evans started four games for the Los Angeles Rams this season, but only after they sustained several injuries to other players up front. The team ultimately decided to cut him last week and he didn’t have to wait very long to get another opportunity elsewhere.

The Vikings announced Tuesday that they’ve signed Evans to their practice squad. To make room for Evans, they released another former Ram: Chris Garrett.

Evans joined the Rams as a third-round pick in 2019 and was set to be a free agent this offseason. He started 12 games across those four seasons, appearing in 35 total during his career.”

Ernest Jones not satisfied with his play in 2022: ‘Next year will be better’ (ramswire)

“Ernest Jones was asked to play a new role this season. After being the Rams’ every-down linebacker in the second half of last season, he ceded that role to future Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner in 2022. As a result, Jones has only played 67% of the defensive snaps as the No. 2 linebacker, coming off the field when the Rams go to their nickel and dime packages.

Jones has undoubtedly made a positive impact on defense, recording 109 tackles and one interception, but he’s not satisfied with the way he’s played in 2022. He’s confident he’ll play better next season.

“Individual goals, I just wanted to play great,” Jones said, via the LA Daily News. “I don’t feel like I did that this year. I don’t feel like I lived up to what I know I’m capable of. For me, I’m ready to get in with Seattle (this week), but I’m also ready to get back to work and go do what I know I’m capable of.

“I feel like I’m capable of being one of the best linebackers in this league. I just know I am. So, all I gotta do is go be everything that I say I am, which I will do. Next year will be better.”

It’s hard to imagine the Rams moving on from Wagner after just one season, so he’s highly likely to be on the team again in 2023 – especially after playing at such a high level this year. So Jones will probably remain in the same role as the No. 2 linebacker alongside Wagner.

Jones may not be thrilled with his performance, but he and Wagner are a big reason the Rams allow the eighth-fewest yards per carry and boast the best run defense in the NFL, according to PFF’s grades.”

KURT WARNER SAYS BAKER MAYFIELD ‘FOUND THE RIGHT PLACE’ WITH RAMS (outkick)

“Baker Mayfield has only started a handful of games under center for the Los Angeles Rams. Still, that’s enough for Kurt Warner to see that Baker Mayfield may finally be in the right spot.

In a recent YouTube video in which he breaks down film, Warner said that the key for Mayfield is finding a system that plays to his strengths as a quarterback.

“It’s about finding the right place,” the Super Bowl XXIV champ said in the video. “He bounces around to a couple of places and it’s not a right fit.

“He’s found himself in a place that plays to his strengths. Even though he has only been there a short period of time, what they do makes it easier for a quarterback like Baker Mayfield.”

Mayfield Works Best When He Doesn’t Have To Think According To Warner

Warner said that the key is how the Rams tend to run plays that give the quarterback the ability to make a quick read and fire off a pass.

“Get the ball out, and that’s who Baker is,” he explained. “When he knows where he wants to throw the football he can make big-time throws. Where I think he’s had some trouble in the past is when they play drop-back. They’re asking him to see the whole field, and he’s unsure of exactly where he wants to go. That makes him tentative and that led to a lot of the bad decisions over the years.”

NFL Week 18 picks: Steelers sneak into playoffs, Titans shock Jaguars, Eagles destroy Giants (cbssports)

“Welcome to the Week 18 picks.

I’ve been making NFL picks here at CBS Sports for 10 years and this week marks the first time where I don’t think my head was completely in it. I usually finish up this column on Monday night each week, but after watching what transpired in the Bills-Bengals game, making picks was the last thing on my mind.

What happened to Damar Hamlin was difficult to watch and it’s a reminder that NFL players are risking their health with every snap of the ball. We’ve seen some serious injuries over the years, but none of them were like the one suffered by the Bills safety, who actually went into cardiac arrest on the field after taking a shoulder to the chest. It was an emotional situation that wasn’t easy for anyone to watch and it was one of the scariest moments in NFL history.

If you’re not in the mood to read any picks right now, I completely understand — I wasn’t really in the mood to write them — but they’ll be here when you’re ready.”

Early NFL Week 18 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Impacts of Derrick Henry, Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers, and Others (profootballtalk)

“Jaguars vs. Titans! Packers vs. Lions! Excitement galore! Here are the early NFL Week 18 predictions and picks for point spreads and moneylines.

We’ve gone 51-35-1 picking against the spread and 62-23-1 on moneylines the past five weeks. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 18 predictions and picks for all 16 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook.”