NFL salary cap will reach an all-time high in 2023: Where the Rams stand

The salary cap will jump up to 224.8 million for 2023-2024 season

By CliffJackson
Los Angeles Rams mini camp at SoFi Stadium. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

The NFL has a 2023 salary cap set, as reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday: The salary cap will make a sizable jump heading into the next league year, up by over $16 million. Where do the L.A. Rams stand?

The new cap of $224.8 million is a $16.6 million dollar increase from last season’s cap of $208.2 million, and a massive jump from the COVID adjustment year prior to last season.

Even with the massive salary cap increase, the Los Angeles Rams are still set to be just over $14 million over that cap limit (according to Over The Cap). If some are unaware, all 32 squads must be under the salary cap limit by the time the new league year officially starts which, in this year's case, is set for March 15th.

Les Snead and company are known for their wizardry when it comes to navigating the ins and outs of the NFL salary cap, so there is no doubt they will find clever ways to get enough under the cap to make a few moves during free agency.

