Chargers will back off Rams assistants after hiring Kellen Moore as OC

The L.A. Chargers had interviewed or requested to interview three offensive assistants under Sean McVay for their vacant offensive coordinator position under former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley. None of them will be going to the Chargers. That’s because Staley took a left turn when Kellen Moore became available after he was “fired, not fired” from the Dallas Cowboys and now Moore will become Justin Herbert’s offensive coordinator.

Sean McVay can rest easy... Or, let go of some guys he thought might get promoted elsewhere, as has been the case with a lot of L.A.’s staff.

Former #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is expected to become the #Chargers OC, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. The talented play-caller goes from Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert, a quick move after his departure from Dallas. pic.twitter.com/rgo99lA3YL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2023

Staley interviewed assistant head coach Thomas Brown and quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson for the vacant offensive coordinator position. He also either interviewed or just requested an interview from Greg Olson, another offensive assistant and a long-time NFL offensive coordinator. That’s three names we can scratch off the list for that OC job.

Technically, Staley could still try to nab one of those names but without a promotion, McVay would have to approve it. Instead, it’s safer to assume Moore will hire his own guys or work with what the Chargers already have.