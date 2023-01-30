Jalen Ramsey extends Pro Bowl streak to 6 seasons

Jalen Ramsey went from Pro Bowl alternate to Pro Bowl-er on Monday, getting his invite to replace Darius Slay. By getting the nod, Ramsey actually moves out of a tie with Slay (and others) at five Pro Bowls for cornerbacks and ties Eric Allen with his sixth. Ramsey and Allen are tied for the 14th-most Pro Bowl nominations for a cornerback and one more will put him into some elite company.

No. 5 named to Pro Bowl No. 6! @jalenramsey will replace Eagles CB Darius Slay at the #ProBowlGames. pic.twitter.com/fZDLM64YC8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 30, 2023

Ramsey has been to each of the last six Pro Bowls, only failing to get nominated during his 2016 rookie campaign. He was also tied with Aqib Talib, Richard Sherman, and Ronde Barber, along with a few others. At 7, Ramsey would tie Darrelle Revis, Aeneas Williams, Rod Woodson, Darrell Green, Roger Wehrli, and Lem Barney.

Champ Bailey leads all cornerbacks with 12 Pro Bowl nominations. With 12!

It wasn’t a very Pro Bowl-y season for the L.A. Rams. Ramsey joins Aaron Donald as the only ones to get named, but instead of a game, the two sides will play flag football or something. I don’t know, I don’t care. That’s sort of why they got rid of the Pro Bowl.

But hey, Hall of Fame resume checklist, am I right?