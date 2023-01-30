Random Ramsdom: Raheem Morris reportedly not getting Broncos job

Denver OUT: What’s Next For Rams Coach Raheem Morris? (fannation)

“The NFL’s coaching carousel is quickly wrapping up, multiple coaching posts are being filled, and the Denver Broncos look to be the next team to fill their vacancy.

Among several candidates, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interviewed for the opening after the Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett.

But according to NFL Network, Morris was told by the Broncos that he is no longer in the running.

Along with Morris, former Stanford coach David Shaw, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and former Detriot Lions coach Jim Caldwell were also informed they wouldn’t be leading the organization.

But that wasn’t the only job the Rams coach has interviewed for; he also received an interview with the Indianapolis Colts.

With the Broncos officially out on Morris, it leaves it to the Rams and Colts as the most likely teams to have the talented coordinator on their sideline.

Morris’s defensive unit was instrumental in the Rams bringing home a Lombardi Trophy to California last February. The Rams allowed 21.9 points per game on their way to a 12-5 season which ended with a triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.”

Dawgwork!



Best of our defensive line. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 29, 2023

Rams Play Calling Duties; Sean McVay or Mike LaFleur? (fannation)

“The Rams announced the hiring of Mike LaFleur as their new offensive coordinator.

LaFleur spent the previous two seasons as offensive coordinator for the New York Jets. Prior to his time with the Jets, he spent four seasons on the San Francisco 49ers’ coaching staff.

Despite being relieved of his duties by the Jets, LaFleur’s stint in New York showed enough creativity and energy to earn the offensive coordinator gig in Los Angeles.

The move comes two weeks after Sean McVay informed members of the Rams organization that he would be staying on as the head coach. The Super Bowl-winning coach was noncommittal following a disappointing 5-12 record, his first losing season with the Rams.

Coming from a Kyle Shanahan background, as both LaFleur and McVay worked under Shanahan at different points in their careers, LaFleur brings many of the same elements that McVay already exploits. He adds a creative offensive mind to the staff, but will he be the offensive play-caller?

Calling plays is not something that McVay has ever given up in the past but something has to give after the Rams only averaged 18.1 points per game last season, ranking them near the bottom of the NFL at No. 27.

The offensive coordinator position has been a bit of a revolving door despite the Rams’ overall success since McVay took over the reins.

Matt LaFleur, [Mike] LaFleur’s brother, was McVay’s first offensive coordinator for Los Angeles in the 2017 season. He helped lead the Rams to the playoffs finishing with an 11-5 record. Kevin O’Connell was the offensive coordinator in the 2020-2021 seasons and Liam Coen was the offensive coordinator last season.”

https://t.co/umEqD9XGyq recently picked each team's unsung hero of the 2022 season. Its choice for the Rams? WR Van Jefferson, who stepped up late in the season in wake of injuries to Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II:https://t.co/wGcldw4FxU — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) January 26, 2023

Why Mike LaFleur is the right OC hire for the LA Rams in 2023 (fansided)

“The LA Rams have a lot of coaching vacancies to address. But the first and foremost additions to the team coaching staff are the coordinators. In 2020, the LA Rams had to hire three new coordinators for the team’s coaching staff. In 2023, the LA Rams have now hired one, have one vacancy at the Special Teams Coordinator, and may lose their Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris to the wave of new NFL Head Coach hires that are occurring right now.

Morris is currently in the running for two head coaching positions: The Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts.

He is not the only member of the Rams coaching staff who is exploring opportunities for promotion outside of the LA Rams. Both TE/RB coach Thomas Brown and QB coach/Passing game coordinator Zac Robinson are making the rounds as candidates for offensive coordinator for a number of teams. Ah yes, offensive coordinator. This brings me to the LA Rams vacancy.

No Reich? No problem

Many had linked the name Frank Reich to the position, but it was clear that Reich had his sights set on head coach roles for now. His search ended when the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich to be their new head coach. With Reich now officially out of the running, the LA Rams had nothing more to gain by keeping their role open, and have now made their own Offensive Coordinator hire decision.”

From the rookies to the vets, check out these career-first plays from the season! — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 26, 2023

Chargers OC favorite seems obvious after Rams hire Mike LaFleur (fansided)

“The LA Chargers may have the best offensive coordinator opening in the sport but they are far from being the only team looking to fill the position. The LA Rams also had a vacant offensive coordinator role to fill and did so on Friday by staying in the same coaching tree.

The Rams hired Mike LaFleur to be the team’s offensive coordinator after LaFleur and the New York Jets decided to go their separate ways (with the Jets replacing him with Nathaniel Hackett). LaFleur is a product of the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree, which has so much overlap with Sean McVay. Matt LaFleur, Mike’s brother, previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Rams.

LaFleur was viewed as a potential candidate for the Chargers because of the coaching tree that he came from. However, no interest was ever reported by the Bolts, with Brandon Staley and co. going a different direction.

While LaFleur himself was not a known candidate for the Bolts, him getting hired by the Rams does bring some clarity to the Chargers’ offensive coordinator search.

Zac Robinson has to be the runaway favorite for Chargers offensive coordinator.

Zac Robinson was already considered to be a heavy favorite for the Chargers offensive coordinator job and the Rams hiring LaFleur may be the icing on the cake.

Robinson has all the makings of being the next example of the up-incoming young offensive mind and the Rams very well could have kept him from joining Staley’s coaching staff. There was always the possibility of the Rams promoting from within and if they did, Robinson may have stayed put to stay loyal to McVay.

Instead, with the Rams hiring an offensive coordinator and Robinson wanting to progress, there should be absolutely no hurdles in the Chargers hiring him. If Staley wants Robinson to be the team’s offensive coordinator then Robinson will be the offensive coordinator. It is that simple.”

NFL Playoffs: Philadelphia Eagles heading to Super Bowl with dominant victory over San Francisco 49ers (cnn.com)

“The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles scored on their first possession and didn’t look back in the rout of the 49ers.

The 49ers were momentarily left without rookie starting quarterback Brock Purdy after he suffered a right elbow injury in the first quarter, on a hit by Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick that forced a fumble. Josh Johnson, who is the fourth string quarterback for San Francisco, filled in for Purdy until the third quarter before being ruled out of the game with a concussion.

Playing on the injured elbow, Purdy re-entered the game but the 49ers offense struggled to tally any points.

Meanwhile, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia run-game, ran all over the 49ers defense, notching 148 rushing yards and scoring all four touchdowns on the ground. With his rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, Hurts (15) passed Cameron Newton (14) for most rushing touchdown’s in a single season by a QB in NFL history, including playoffs, according to NFL Research.

The Eagles, who advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since winning it in the 2017-18 season, will face the winner of the AFC Championship between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs later Sunday.

Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on February 12.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

In the AFC, it’s the Bengals and Chiefs for the second straight season. Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes will look for revenge after last year’s crushing defeat at Arrowhead Stadium. Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow will look to replicate last year’s end result for his fourth straight win over Kansas City.”