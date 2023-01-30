Who have the Rams drafted from the Senior Bowl under Les Snead?

The NFL Draft starts in Mobile and the Senior Bowl finally gets going next week with top college prospects ready to showcase their talents. Since taking over as the Los Angeles Rams general manager, Les Snead has selected numerous players that participated in the all-star game and has had success.

Between 2017 and 2018, the Rams selected nine players that participated in the Senior Bowl. Two of the Rams’ top players on the roster were in Mobile, Alabama in their draft years. Those players are of course Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

Since taking over in 2012, Snead has selected an average of 2.18 players from the Senior Bowl every year. The 2019 draft class is the only year that Snead avoided players from the Senior Bowl altogether.

With a projected 10 selections in the upcoming draft, it’s fair to say that at least a few of the players showcasing their talent next week could be wearing horns next season as rookies. Here’s a list of players that the Rams have selected in the Senior Bowl under Les Snead:

WR Brian Quick, 2012

RB Isaiah Pead, 2012

CB Janoris Jenkins, 2012

S TJ McDonald, 2013

EDGE Michael Sam, 2014

DT Aaron Donald, 2014

QB Sean Mannion, 2015

OT Rob Havenstein, 2015

LB Josh Forrest, 2016

WR Cooper Kupp, 2017

TE Gerald Everett, 2017

WR Josh Reynolds, 2017

DL Tanzel Smart, 2017

FB Sam Rogers, 2017

OL Jamil Demby, 2018

EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, 2018

OL Joseph Noteboom, 2018

LB Micah Kiser, 2018

OL Tremayne Anchrum, 2020

TE Brycen Hopkins, 2020

S Terrell Burgess, 2020

CB Robert Rochell, 2021

WR Ben Skowronek, 2021

CB Derion Kendrick, 2022

Overall the Rams have had a lot of success drafting players from the Senior Bowl. There have been busts such as Pead and Quick. However, roster staples like Havenstein, Kupp, Donald have come from the Senior Bowl as well as key role players such as Skowronek, Okoronkwo, Reynolds, and Everett.

This list doesn’t include players that the Rams have signed as undrafted free agents or ended up with later on. After being cut by the Colts following the 2016 season, the Rams signed Austin Blythe who participated in Senior Bowl week. Austin Corbett is another player from the Senior Bowl that the Rams traded for after he wasn’t a fit with the Cleveland Browns.

After participating in the Senior Bowl prior to the 2021 draft, Alaric Jackson went undrafted and was signed by the Rams. Jackson showed last season that he’s a very capable NFL offensive lineman.

This season’s group of players from the Senior Bowl also looks to be very talented. On the offensive side of the ball, there are players such as John Michael Schmitz and Blake Freeland. The defensive group is highlighted by Isaiah Foskey and JL Skinner.

With needs on the offensive line, edge rusher, and secondary, the Rams should be able to get a good look at these position groups up close.