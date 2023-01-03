The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with high hopes to repeat as Super Bowl Champions. That quest was quickly derailed because of injuries and complimentary pieces not performing up to expectations. As the Rams enter the final week of the season, they still have roster building problems and personnel groupings to address in order to return to the playoffs. Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers highlighted how even though it’s 2023 and the Rams are not at rock bottom anymore, they still have not completely solved their current situation. Here are where the Rams land in the Week 18 power rankings.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (Change: +1)
Had the Monday Night Football game been completed and the Bengals won, I probably would have given Cincinnati the top spot. However, Andy Reid’s squad is 13-3 and that cannot be ignored. They haven’t been sharp the last four weeks but even when Mahomes isn’t on fire, he is still the best player in the NFL.
Result: Won 27-24 vs. Broncos
2. Philadelphia Eagles (Change: -1)
Philadelphia may be regretting “resting” Jalen Hurts shoulder. The Eagles are fortunate that the Giants cannot move up in playoff seeding and won’t have anything to play for in Week 18, giving PHI an easier path to securing the NFC’s #1 seed. Still, I’m not sure I like the Eagles chances of beating San Francisco in the playoffs.
Result: Loss 20-10 vs. Saints
3. Cincinnati Bengals (Change: N/A)
No recap. Pending the announcement of rescheduling game vs. Bills.
4. San Francisco 49ers (Change: N/A)
San Francisco is the NFL’s hottest team with nine straight wins. However, that win streak was put to the test @ Las Vegas. The Raiders forced the 49ers to play overtime in what should have been an easy win for Shanahan’s team. I’m sure the 49ers are intently watching if the Eagles will slip up in Week 18 so they can grab the NFC’s #1 seed.
Result: Won 37-34 (OT) @ Raiders
5. Buffalo Bills (Change: N/A)
No recap. Pending the announcement of rescheduling game @ Bengals.
6. Dallas Cowboys (Change: N/A)
Result: Won 27-13 @ Titans
7. Los Angeles Chargers (Change: +2)
The Chargers are getting healthy at the right time with Austin Ekeler and Mike Williams supporting Justin Herbert. The defense returned Joey Bosa. The only issue with Brandon Staley’s defense is their run defense. They can stop the pass, but defending the run in the playoffs will be crucial.
#1 pass defense in EPA/dropback allowed in the 2nd half of the season is your Los Angeles Chargers.— Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) January 2, 2023
Run defense still is a huge issue but that doesn't matter as much vs Mahomes/Allen/Burrow/Lawrence in the playoffs. Staley's been in his bag after the bye week pic.twitter.com/7dAgGk8Q6t
Result: Won 31-10 vs. Rams
8. Minnesota Vikings (Change: -1)
The Vikings may have run their course. Week 17’s loss to the Packers was a thrashing. The Vikings defense has surrendered 34, 36, 24, and 41 points in the last four games.
The Vikings have the 31st ranked defense and Kirk is the most hit QB in the league. Despite all that Kirk has led this team to 12-3, a division title, and his top receiver is having one of the best WR seasons ever pic.twitter.com/WnHWpx8TWV— Dean Evason Burner Account (@HunterBruno56) December 28, 2022
Result: Loss 41-17 @ Packers
9. Green Bay Packers (Change: +2)
Result: Won 41-17 vs. Vikings
10. Jacksonville Jaguars (Change: +2)
Result: Won 31-3 @ Texans
11. Baltimore Ravens (Change: -3)
Result: Loss 16-13 vs. Steelers
12. Detroit Lions (Change: +1)
Can Jared Goff win in the cold at Lambeau? And can his old team give him some help by beating the Seahawks?
Jared Goff ranks since Week 10— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) January 2, 2023
Rank
Pass Rating 108.4 1st
Pass TD-INT 15-0 1st pic.twitter.com/SkrYIGZo8v
Result: Won 41-10 vs. Bears
13. New York Giants (Change: +1)
Result: Won 38-10 vs. Colts
14. Miami Dolphins (Change: -4)
Result: Loss 23-21 @ Patriots
15. New Orleans Saints (Change: +3)
Result: Won 20-10 vs. Eagles
16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Change: +5)
Is Tom Brady and Mike Evans Week 17 performance a sign of things to come or a one-week wonder? Either way, Dallas or Philadelphia will have to travel to Raymond James Stadium in the wild card round and knocking off Tom Brady will not be easy.
2022 Week 17 Washed old man goes 34/45 432 Yards 4 Total Touchdowns pic.twitter.com/q8SSbe1jLN— RandomTomBradyHighlights (@TomBradyDaily) January 2, 2023
Result: Won 30-24 vs. Panthers
17. New England Patriots (Change: +5)
Result: Won 23-21 vs. Dolphins
18. Seattle Seahawks (Change: +2)
Result: Won 23-6 vs. Jets
19. Pittsburgh Steelers (Change: +6)
Result: Won 16-13 @ Ravens
20. New York Jets (Change: -5)
Result: Loss 23-6 @ Seahawks
21. Cleveland Browns (Change: +3)
Result: Won 24-10 @ Commanders
22. Washington Commanders (Change: -5)
How do you not make a quarterback change after the first half? Week 17 was a must-win and Taylor Heineke has more of the “IT” factor than Carson Wentz.
Some boos come down from the Washington fans as Carson Wentz throws an interception on the first drive of the game. pic.twitter.com/pILtn3Xz0v— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 1, 2023
Result: Loss 24-10 vs. Browns
23. Carolina Panthers (Change: -4)
Result: Loss 30-24 @ Buccaneers
24. Tennessee Titans (Change: -8)
Result: Loss 27-13 vs. Cowboys
25. Los Angeles Rams (Change: -2)
The 2022 season has exposed the Rams draft misses in Rounds 2-4 over the last five years. Joe Noteboom and Brian Allen have been oft injured and inconsistent. John Franklin-Myers was released prematurely. Darrell Henderson, Bobby Evans, Terrell Lewis, and Terrell Burgess did not survive the length of their rookie contracts. Taylor Rapp and David Long Jr did not fit the Rams defensive scheme change. If the Rams want to change their course, finding athletic players and an emphasis on player development will be necessary. Otherwise, 2023 will be much like 2022.
Rams 2019-2020 draft misses is the reason for current shortcomings— Britney Lynn (@sportyblonde15) December 21, 2022
They passed on Aj Brown, Erik McCoy, Nasir Adderly, and DK Metcalf by trading down twice
Instead they selected Taylor Rapp & Darrell Henderson. . .
Oh yeah, and missed out on Tony Pollard
Result: Loss 31-10 @ Chargers
26. Atlanta Falcons (Change: N/A)
Result: Won 20-19 vs. Cardinals
27. Las Vegas Raiders (Change: +1)
Result: Loss 37-34 (OT) vs. 49ers
28. Arizona Cardinals (Change: -1)
Result: Loss 20-19 @ Falcons
29. Chicago Bears (Change: N/A)
Result: Loss 41-10 @ Lions
30. Denver Broncos (Change: +2)
Result: Loss 27-24 @ Chiefs
31. Houston Texans (Change: -1)
Result: Loss 31-3 vs. Jaguars
32. Indianapolis Colts (Change: -1)
Result: Loss 38-10 @ Giants
