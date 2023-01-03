Random Ramsdom: Rams can help an old friend this Sunday

How the Rams can help send Jared Goff back to the playoffs (RamsWire)

“The Detroit Lions have been passively rooting against the Los Angeles Rams all season, knowing they have their first-round pick in the 2023 draft from the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade. However, in the season finale this weekend, the Lions will be pulling hard for the Rams – even if it hurts their draft position.

That’s because Goff and the Lions actually need the Rams to win in Week 18 in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. The only way the Lions can make the postseason is if they beat the Packers and the Rams beat the Seahawks.”

Aaron Donald works out with Rams’ Make-A-Wish recipient (ESPN)

“Kyle Frazier was working out with Justin Lovett, the Los Angeles Rams’ director of strength and conditioning, when they were interrupted.

Frazier, who was at the Rams facility while having his wish granted through Make-A-Wish, was going through the workout when All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald walked in.

The pair had met previously over Zoom, when Frazier’s wish could not be fulfilled in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, while Frazier was in high school, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Four months after his diagnosis, he was declared cancer-free, and he wanted to meet Donald, his favorite football player.

Frazier, 21, said the call with Donald was “emotional” and really helped him through his journey.”

Rams at Seahawks Week 18 kickoff time, TV designation set (TheRams.com)

“The kickoff time for the Rams’ 2022 season finale is set.

Rams-Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle will be a 1:25 p.m. pacific time kick on FOX on Sunday, January 8, the NFL announced Monday afternoon.

The contest will be the 51st all-time meeting between the two teams and second and final meeting of the season, with the Seahawks leading the series 26-24. Seattle won the last meeting 27-23 in Week 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.”

#Saints are a team that could show interest in #Rams Baker Mayfield in the offseason. pic.twitter.com/ksfnvbaA39 — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 3, 2023

Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Chargers in Week 17 (RamsWire)

“The Rams blew out the Broncos on Christmas, but they were on the other end of a lopsided game on Sunday. The Chargers steamrolled them, 31-10, at SoFi Stadium, handing the Rams their 11th loss of the season.

There were a couple of strong performances from Rams players in Week 17, but outside of Cam Akers and Van Jefferson, it was a pretty uneventful and unimpressive game from a Rams perspective.

Pro Football Focus graded every player who suited up and their scores reflect how poorly the Rams played on Sunday. Take a look at the best and worst performers from the game.”

No surprise, former Rams DC targets DB Taylor Rapp for easy victory (RamblinFan)

“Who better knows the vulnerabilities and weaknesses of the Rams’ current defense, than the guy who was the former defensive coordinator? And this was not a game marred by gaffes and turnovers. The LA Chargers offense worked in surgical precision, getting the most on their offensive drives, whether by running or passing the football.

The Chargers’ offense scored four touchdowns in the game, and on each score, it seemed as though Taylor Rapp failed to make a play that could have prevented points from going on the scoreboard. Was it all Taylor Rapp’s fault? No. But it certainly appeared as though he did not bring his A-game to this one.”