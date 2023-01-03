Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks: Baker Mayfield’s final game with Sean McVay?

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play their regular season finale against the Seattle Seahawks and there are so many elements to this game that were not expected when the season began. First and foremost, that Baker Mayfield is starting at quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams. And Geno Smith is starting at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. And that the defending champions are not going to make the playoffs, but the Seahawks are hoping that L.A. doesn’t spoil their chance at a wild card berth even though Seattle was picked to finish in last place to open the year.

And there will be no Aaron Donald, no Cooper Kupp, and many other Rams who continue to be on the mend. On the Seahawks side, the team received news this week that leading tackler Jordyn Brooks tore his ACL.

Also, instead of seeing a Rams assistant coach promoted around the league somewhere, either as a head coach or coordinator, we may instead ask if Sean McVay will make any changes to his own coaching staff depending on how the season ends. The Rams lost 31-10 in Week 17 and currently rank 31st in total yards, 28th in yards per pass attempt and yards per carry, and 26th in points. But the L.A. defense hasn’t been much of a help either, ranking 24th in points per drive allowed and 24th in yards per pass attempt allowed.

It all amounts to the Rams ranking 31st in time of possession on defense, 31st in average starting position on offense.

Can McVay play the part of spoiler this time? Follow all things Rams-Seahawks here at Turf Show Times.