Game Day Thread: Championship Sunday

Two huge games. Every implication. Win or don’t go to the Super Bowl.

Kicking off at 3:00pm ET, the 2023 NFC Championship Game will feature the Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) hosting the San Francisco 49ers (+2.5).

The 49ers have won 12 games in a row, and rookie Brock Purdy hasn’t lost an NFL start. Talk down on him. Talk about his flaws. Explain why he will never make it, and do it in the comments below! The dude is winning NFL games. He’s winning NFL playoff games. The 49ers believe in him. What have you done lately?

San Francisco looks like the best team in football.

The Eagles have been the top team in the NFC all year. It’s not an accident. We all love Gardner Minshew, and no, he’s not as good as Jalen Hurts. If Hurts can be healthy, then he can be one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in football. He can run, he can pass, he can manage this team.

The Eagles defense has been one of the best all year (so have the 49ers defense). It’s going to fun to see how these two NFC teams match up.

In a rematch from last year’s AFC Championship game, the Cincinnati Bengals(+1.5) travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5), for a 6:30pm ET kickoff.

The Bengals and Joe Burrow have a chance to be 4-0 against Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs.

Both quarterbacks are in the conversation of best players fans have seen recently, and both can be in the conversation of best quarterbacks fans have ever seen.

Both teams deserve to be here, and this game can go down as an all time AFC classic. These teams can take off on offense, both teams have a defense they can depend on and certainly plenty of observers have said these teams have flaws. Who will be the last AFC team standing?

Enjoy Championship Sunday. Talk to other NFL fans in the comments below!