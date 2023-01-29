Random Ramsdom: Bobby Wagner brought more than just his talent to L.A.

LA Rams Bobby Wagner’s swag helped hold team together in 2023 (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams struggled to defend the middle of the defense for many years in the past. Well, used to struggle. It appears as though that changed with the arrival of the veteran inside linebacker Bobby Wagner. We know that he can defend the run, but the jury is out over his pass defense. But pass defense is both pass coverage and getting after the quarterback.

In practice, the first signs of solid pass defense from the veteran backer showed up. Wagner intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown. Wagner was simply flexing his muscles, giving a sneak preview into all of the qualities that he brings to his defense.

Unfortunately, the rest of the Rams roster could not keep up with his level of play. Or his durability.

Initially, I was disappointed for veteran Bobby Wagner. He boarded the ship after the LA Rams pulled away from their NFL Championship, and were at no time in the 2022 NFL season even slightly resembling that team. But then, I began to consider just how bad the team might have been without him.”

Five things to know about new Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur (TheRams.com)

“Both LaFleur and Rams head coach Sean McVay worked under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan at different points in their careers.

LaFleur worked with Shanahan with the Browns in 2014 when Shanahan became Cleveland’s offensive coordinator, then followed Shanahan to Atlanta to take an offensive assistant job with the Falcons in 2015 when Shanahan became the Falcons offensive coordinator that same year.

McVay, meanwhile, overlapped with Shanahan in Washington from 2010-13 when they both worked under Shanahan’s father, Mike, during Mike’s tenure as its head coach. Both McVay and Kyle Shanahan became instrumental people in Mike’s development as a coach, according to an August 2021 story by ESPN’s Rich Cimini.”

Rams’ 2023 schedule is 9th-hardest based on opponent record in 2022 (RamsWire)

“The Rams finished third in the NFC West at 5-12, one of the worst records in football. That doesn’t necessarily mean their schedule will be easy in 2023, though.

Other than their division rivals, the Rams’ list of opponents next season includes the Eagles, Steelers, Packers, Cowboys, Ravens and Bengals, among others. Collectively, the Rams’ 2023 opponents had a record of 152-133-3 (.533) this past season. That gives L.A. the ninth-hardest schedule in the NFL, with the Eagles boasting the toughest schedule (.566).”

BEST PHOTOS: Rams defensive linemen from the 2022 season | Aaron Donald, Greg Gaines, Larrell Murchison & more (TheRams.com)

“From Aaron Donald’s record-setting sacks to Larrell Murchison’s big-time debut, look through the best photos of defensive tackles from the Los Angeles Rams’ 2022 season.”

In hiring LaFleur, McVay opted away from promoting internal candidates Thomas Brown, Zac Robinson and Greg Olson. All three have done external OC interviews this cycle and Brown did HC interviews this cycle and last. McVay’s coordinator hires are historically external, though https://t.co/IjcQVqFcmS — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 27, 2023

Is the LA Rams offensive line already better off than it was a year ago? (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams offensive line entering 2022 was believed to be sufficient for the demands of that season. It wasn’t. But the LA Rams front office worked hard to restaff the offensive line, to the point that even now, before the 2023 NFL Draft, the offensive line is arguably in better standing than it was a year ago.

Okay, put your eyes back in their sockets and unclench your fists. Here is what I mean. There is a false perception that the LA Rams have ignored the offensive line for years and years. While the team has not prioritized offensive linemen in past to the expectation of Rams fans, the team has drafted offensive linemen in the past”