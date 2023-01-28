Raheem Morris continues to impress in second interview with Colts

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris continues to impress the Indianapolis Colts front office. Following a first interview that went really well, Morris was granted a second interview with Colts brass.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Morris was still with the team as of the early evening. The Colts front office has especially liked that Morris makes no excuses and holds himself accountable.

Raheem Morris is having a lengthy in-person interview with the #Colts today. Was told Morris was still with the team as of early evening. Morris is one of several candidates as part of Indy's second round of talks. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 27, 2023

It’s typically a positive sign the longer that interviews go during the head coaching process, especially in a second interview. This is when deeper topics are discussed such as what the plan would be if the coach were in fact hired.

As it stands, Morris sounds like the Colts’ top one or two candidates. This could be the second chance at a head coaching job that Morris has been waiting for since he was first hired with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at just 32 years old.

Along with Morris, Ejiro Evero, Wink Martindale, and Jeff Saturday are other coaches that made the second round of interviews. Evero and Saturday have already each completed theirs.

It is worth noting that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the top candidate for the Houston Texans head coaching job. Ryans had previously interviewed for the Colts position. Another top candidate, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, has decided to return to the Cowboys. Quinn also had interviewed with the Colts.

The one thing possibly standing in the way of Morris becoming the next head coach of the Colts in owner Jim Irsay. According to Jordan Schultz, general manager Chris Ballard and the front office prefer a candidate like Morris while Irsay prefers interim coach Jeff Saturday.

Sources: Jim Irsay’s No. 1 choice for HC remains Jeff Saturday, while others in the #Colts’ front office prefer different leading candidates. Saturday, I’m told, presented his staff choices during his 2nd interview on Wednesday. Irsay has not sat in on most interviews. @theScore https://t.co/lJr3YinQb4 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 26, 2023

This could be a power struggle between front office and ownership. Whether or not Morris is hired might depend on Irsay leaning on the front office.

If Ballard does win the battle here, it feels like Morris could be the guy. If that does happen, Morris would almost certainly take some of the Rams coaching staff with him. Defensive Line Coach Eric Henderson is someone Morris could take with him to be his defensive coordinator.

After the Rams hired Mike LaFleur as their offensive coordinator, it’s possible that Morris could bring Rams coaches such as Zac Robinson or Thomas Brown with him to fill that same role.

In the case that Morris is hired by the Colts, McVay would need to find a new a defensive coordinator. Evero would be someone to watch here if he is not retained by the Denver Broncos. The Rams would also receive two third-round compensatory selections if Morris is hired.