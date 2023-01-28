Random Ramsdom: Chris Long suggests that Rams should trade Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald

Chris Long Solution to Rams Rebuild? Trade Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald (fannation)

“The Rams’ window of success was built off of constructing the top of the roster mostly through the trade market instead of first-round picks. In fact, Les Snead famously wore a ”F--- them picks” shirt with his face on it during the Super Bowl LVI parade. Trading draft picks for a championship is great in the moment, however, for the long-term, the next challenge is sustaining that success.

Longtime defensive end Chris Long, who spent the first eight years of his career with the Rams, was on Peter Schrager’s podcast last week and he pitched the idea that the Rams should trade Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey in an attempt to regain some assets.

“I do think the LA job is not as far down as you think if – and this is what I would do – I would trade Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald and I would start over,” Long said. “I would take the year with the bridge, see how close to Caleb Williams I could get, and then that job in a year looks a lot better than it did a week or two ago. I’m not sure how much capital you could recoup for two pieces like that, but it’s gotta get you close to back on track.”

Ramsey, still just 28 years old, is undoubtedly one of the top cornerbacks in the game right now. A player of his caliber should get the Rams at least a first-round pick.

Donald is nearing the end of his career, flirting with retirement last year after the Rams won the Super Bowl. It does bode well for the Rams that McVay decided to come back, especially when you consider that Donald made it clear he would retire if McVay did.

The nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro defensive tackle has indicated that he’s playing in 2023, but what if he changes his mind and decides to walk away if he sees the Rams as a team in rebuilding mode?

Long doesn’t believe Donald deserves to go through that process at this stage of his career.

“I don’t think a rebuild, because at least in the immediacy, it is a reset. I don’t know about a rebuild, but it is a reset. However you want to separate those two words, I don’t think he deserves that at this stage in his career,” he said. “I would love to see him on the move. I would love to see him go back to Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh would be fun. I don’t know what Fletcher Cox’s deal is gonna be in Philly, but you can never count Howie Roseman out of making a move for somebody.”

“The Rams have found their next offensive coordinator.

Los Angeles on Friday announced it has hired Mike LaFleur to fill the position. LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who departed earlier this month to return to the University of Kentucky as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

LaFleur arrives in L.A. after spending the previous two seasons as offensive coordinator for the New York Jets. Prior to his time with the Jets, he spent four seasons on the 49ers coaching staff. LaFleur served as passing game specialist and wide receivers coach his first year in San Francisco (2017), then passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach his second year (2018). He then handled passing game coordinator duties exclusively the next two years (2019 and 2020) after the 49ers hired Wes Welker as their wide receivers coach in 2019.

LaFleur’s NFL coaching career began in 2014 as an offensive intern with the Cleveland Browns working with their offensive line. Following that season in Cleveland, he headed to Atlanta and spent two seasons as an offensive assistant on the Falcons’ coaching staff, working with the tight ends in 2015, followed by the wide receivers in 2016.

Prior to entering into the NFL, LaFleur spent five seasons at the college level, beginning his coaching career at his alma mater, Elmhurst College, in 2009. At Elmhurst College, LaFleur played quarterback and safety and was a three-time captain and letter winner.”

What New Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur Will Bring to LA Offense (fannation)

“Mike LaFleur, most recently of the New York Jets, has agreed to take over the position vacated by Liam Coen, who returned as the Kentucky Wildcats OC and quarterbacks coach earlier this month.

The 36-year-old joins the Rams fold after spending two seasons under head coach Robert Saleh as the Jets’ offensive coordinator. Despite his brief stint in the AFC East, LaFleur is well-versed in the NFC West, having spent four seasons as the San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator, as well as two years as the team’s wide receivers coach.

Still, familiarity is not all that LaFleur will be bringing to the table.

As a disciple of San Francisco’s offensive philosophy, LaFleur will undoubtedly look to incorporate a greater emphasis on using the running game as a strong complement to the passing game. In fact, he is at his best when utilizing 12-personnel packages (one running back, two tight ends, and two receivers and empty backfield formations on third down.

While coach Sean McVay and the Rams are no strangers to this type of offensive attack, they have become increasingly reactionary.

An abundance of injuries on the scoring side of the ball is likely to have had a detrimental effect on their game planning, LaFleur should help McVay re-establish some stability and continuity the Rams enjoyed during McVay’s first few years in Tinseltown.

In essence, LaFleur’s hiring seems to signal a ‘back to basics’ approach for the Rams’ offense, which will likely focus on their efforts on distributing the football to their receivers, strategically testing defenses deep and using the run game to grind down their opponent.”

➖ Two seasons as OC for the Jets

➖ Four seasons with the 49ers

What if…? This LA Rams IOL shockingly opts for free agency? (ramblinfan)

“Well, before we show fear and concern, let’s talk about Coleman Shelton, and why I believe he is one of the keys to getting this Rams offensive line back on track in 2023. He is both young and quite versatile, starting at all three of the Rams’ interior offensive line positions and playing well.

As the second most dependable player on the Rams roster on the offensive line, Coleman Shelton was often associated with the poor performance of the group over the course of the 2022 NFL season. But don’t let a bad apple spoil the bunch for you. Shelton was remarkably active and effective as a blocker for the LA Rams. I love how the team performed when he was under center.”

Bold predictions for 2023 NFL conference title games: Eagles torch No. 1 ‘D;’ Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase go off (cbssports)

“We’re now into the NFL final four, and by the end of this weekend we’ll know what the Super Bowl LVII matchup in Arizona will be.

As usual, we expect some crazy stuff to happen when these conference championship games kick off. So, here we are once again with our bold predictions: three for both the NFC and AFC title games.

Brock Purdy struggles mightily, throws two interceptions

Brock Purdy has done the miraculous: gone from the last pick of the 2022 and a third-string quarterback to 7-0 as the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback with a 116.0 passer rating in that span since Week 14, the highest in the NFL and the best passer rating by a 49ers player in a seven-game span since Hall of Famer Steve Young in 1996-97. It’s remarkable. One of his most impressive traits is his ball security with 14 touchdown passes and only two interceptions, none in the playoffs.

However, Purdy’s perfect run will come crashing to a halt with him going down in flames on Sunday in Philadelphia against the Eagles, the team that has the most sacks in football this season, 75, including the playoffs (the third-most in a single season in NFL history including the postseason) and the second-highest pressure rate in the NFL (39%). The rookie had performed well under pressure in his first six starts, registering a 121.2 passer rating when under pressure.

However, when facing Defensive Player of the Year finalist Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys front, Purdy wilted as he completed only three of his 11 passes when under pressure for a 39.6 passer rating. The Eagles pass rush should be even more a struggle for the 49ers offensive line to contain since it’s not centered around predominantly one player. Philadelphia has four players with double-digit sacks this season — linebacker Haason Reddick (16.0), defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (11.0), defensive end Josh Sweat (11.0), and defensive end Brandon Graham (11.0) — the most in NFL history.”