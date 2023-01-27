Twitter reactions to Rams hiring Mike LaFleur as OC

The Los Angeles Rams were in the market for a new offensive coordinator after it was announced that Liam Coen would return to the University of Kentucky, and on Friday reports broke that Sean McVay has tapped Mike LaFleur for the position. McVay’s offensive scheme - he was the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers before he joined the New York Jets as the coordinator in 2021.

LaFleur will be tasked with revamping an anemic Los Angeles running attack, but Cam Akers did finish the year with some strong momentum that can be used as a building block. LA will also return quarterback Matthew Stafford, who should have a healthy and competent offensive line in front of him.

But LaFleur’s hire does not come free of baggage - he’s leaving behind an offense in New York that failed to live up to its potential. Sure, the poor quarterbacking of Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco deserve a share of the blame, but the Jets struggled to unlock playmakers such as Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson.

Here’s what individuals on Twitter had to say about LaFleur’s history in New York:

The Jets played like what they were — a team with talent at the skill positions and terrible quarterback play. Which is to say I don’t think it is Mike LaFleur’s fault they were a bad offense, but I also don’t think there’s much reason to think they’re losing something big. — Chris Towers Is Getting Ready For Baseball Season (@CTowersCBS) January 12, 2023

Multiple things can be true. Mike LaFleur had very bad quarterback play during his entire tenure. Mike LaFleur did not maximize the Jets offensive output. Mike LaFleur is respected around the league. — daniel (@iLLmaddict) January 19, 2023

Not surprised to see LaFleur end up here.



Still never was completely sold on the fact that all the offensive troubles were his fault, but given how they performed down the stretch, Saleh had no choice but to cut him loose. #Jets https://t.co/DFUIjlN9HG — Conor Sheeran (@conor__sheeran) January 27, 2023

I believe Mike LaFleur can and will be a good OC in the NFL.



But the lack of development of young players, red zone struggles, and rigidity was an issue.



Being the OC for McVay and Shanahan should help #Jets https://t.co/XEvScKwyKM — Stefan Stelling (@li_jets) January 27, 2023

While LaFleur’s departure from the Jets has been previously reported as a firing, some have speculated since that it appears to have been a mutual parting of ways. All should be taken with a grain of salt.

By the way…does anyone actually believe Saleh would fire a guy that Sean McVay would hire as his OC?



Pretty obvious that decision did not come from him — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) January 27, 2023

Sources: Rams are hiring ex-Jets OC Mike LaFleur. Part of the Jets/LaFleur split was Robert Saleh’s knowledge of the likelihood this would happen. Has been in the works for a few weeks now.



Contract being finalized today. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 27, 2023

What is the outlook for LaFleur in Los Angeles?

Rams fans so confused. They want Raheem Morris gone because our defense was “bad” but want mike lafleur after having literally one of the worst offenses in the NFL. — Coach Beam (@BurnerTapia) January 20, 2023

When it comes to Mike LaFleur as the Rams new OC, it's fair to have some concerns about the production with the Jets.



With that said, the Rams offense was, is, and always will be the Sean McVay offense. It's a matter of what LaFleur brings during the week and pushing McVay. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) January 27, 2023

I still think LaFleur has promise - and this is a perfect spot because McVay can cover up/help develop where he really struggles



(opening scripts immediately come to mind) https://t.co/smEfI6gT4f — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) January 27, 2023

I like the LaFleur hire by the Rams won’t mean much with McVay still at the helm but I think LaFleur’s knowledge can be a benefit for the team. He definitely wasn’t the issue with the Jets — Eric Sklar (@TheDukeOfSports) January 27, 2023