Twitter reactions to Rams hiring Mike LaFleur as OC

What did social media have to say about LA’s new offensive mind?

By JB Scott
NFL: New York Jets at Buffalo Bills Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams were in the market for a new offensive coordinator after it was announced that Liam Coen would return to the University of Kentucky, and on Friday reports broke that Sean McVay has tapped Mike LaFleur for the position. McVay’s offensive scheme - he was the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers before he joined the New York Jets as the coordinator in 2021.

LaFleur will be tasked with revamping an anemic Los Angeles running attack, but Cam Akers did finish the year with some strong momentum that can be used as a building block. LA will also return quarterback Matthew Stafford, who should have a healthy and competent offensive line in front of him.

But LaFleur’s hire does not come free of baggage - he’s leaving behind an offense in New York that failed to live up to its potential. Sure, the poor quarterbacking of Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco deserve a share of the blame, but the Jets struggled to unlock playmakers such as Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson.

Here’s what individuals on Twitter had to say about LaFleur’s history in New York:

While LaFleur’s departure from the Jets has been previously reported as a firing, some have speculated since that it appears to have been a mutual parting of ways. All should be taken with a grain of salt.

What is the outlook for LaFleur in Los Angeles?

