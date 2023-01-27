Rams hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams have hired Mike Lafleur to fill the role of offensive coordinator on McVay’s staff, according to multiple reports on Friday morning. LaFleur had spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets, getting fired after the 2022 season when the Jets ranked 29th in points scored and points scored per drive. New York had the second-fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL and somebody had to take the fall for the demise of Zach Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft.

The #Rams are hiring former #Jets OC Mike LaFleur as their new coordinator, sources say. The favorite all along, another LaFleur joins coach Sean McVay. pic.twitter.com/yXgmOVkC8U — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2023

This hire comes following the departure of Liam Coen, who headed back to the University of Kentucky after just one season with the Rams, a team that had plenty of offensive issues of their own. The Rams ranked 27th in scoring and 32nd in total yards.

But LaFleur now gets to upgrade from Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. He also unites with McVay, who previously employed his brother Matt LaFleur as offensive coordinator in 2017. He will be working against Kyle Shanahan twice per season, a coach he worked for from 2017 to 2020 as the 49ers passing game coordinator.