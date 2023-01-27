Random Ramsdom: This player was an “unsung hero” for the Rams in 2022

Van Jefferson listed as unsung hero for Rams in 2022 (RamsWire)

“Cooper Kupp was limited to nine games this season due to an ankle injury and Allen Robinson underwent season-ending foot surgery after 10 games in his debut season with the Rams. And following a six-game absence to begin the season, Jefferson would be active for the final 11 games of the season.

Amid a carousel at the quarterback position once Matthew Stafford was sidelined, Jefferson became a reliable option in the passing game. Even though the numbers aren’t jaw-dropping, the third-year wideout finished with 24 receptions, 369 yards, and three touchdowns (including the game-winner against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14).

While Kupp and Robinson figure to be the top two options in the aerial attack in 2023, Jefferson has proven that he can be a trustworthy target for whoever is under center for the Rams.”

Ex-Rams Chris Long says Rams could move Aaron Donald this offseason (RamblinFan)

“That’s not just speculation from bloggers and casual NFL fans, either. Former LA Rams player Chris Long weighed in on the subject and has speculated that the LA Rams roster is heading for a rebuild, and suggested that veterans who have been there, done that, deserve a chance to compete for NFL Playoffs.

You’ve seen this podcast before. It was the one where Chris Long spoke to Peter Schrager over the LA Rams, and the willingness of the Rams to deal their veterans to more competitive teams in this off-season so as to avoid what some are now labeling as the inevitable rebuild.

That was the debate that we have before us, and the primary reason for me to poll the Rams fanbase. And yet, here we are, momentum is building behind the notion that the LA Rams are not returning to the NFL Playoffs in 2023. Well, if these Rams rumors are true, this team most certainly will not compete for any postseason play.

In their discussion, Chris Long states that the LA Rams should not force a veteran like Aaron Donald to wait for the Rams to go through the effort to return to competitiveness.”

More than 2,500 tickets donated to non-profit organizations & schools through Rams House for the Holidays initiative (TheRams.com)

“The non-profits that received tickets included the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro LA, Brotherhood Crusade, A Place Called Home, Heart of Los Angeles, Operation Progress, Anti-Recidivism Coalition and many other organizations.

In addition, Season Ticket Members had the opportunity to donate tickets to the Rams Foundation, which were allocated to non-profits and schools supported by the team to attend the game. This treated the North East Lincoln Tigers youth football program coached by LAPD Community Safety Partnership Officers with tickets to the game. During the game, the Rams surprised them by adopting the youth football program and renaming them the North East Lincoln Rams.

To complement the efforts of Season Ticket Members and Suite Owners, Rams players including Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Rob Havenstein, Allen Robinson, David Long Jr. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay, Rams General Manager Les Snead, and Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff also donated tickets to support these organizations.”

Lots of great questions, thought this one was particularly good and needed to be answered - https://t.co/S1fqQ3Xtfd pic.twitter.com/A325lonwra — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 26, 2023

What if…? This LA Rams IOL shockingly opts for free agency? (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams offensive line was not exactly a strong suit for the team in 2022. But if you sit down and watch the games, you may notice that one of the team’s unsung heroes on that offensive line, IOL Coleman Shelton, did a pretty good job for the team when he played. And of all the offensive linemen who suited up for the LA Rams in 2022, Shelton played the second most number of offensive snaps at 788.

Only right tackle Rob Havenstein had more playing time, as he played 1018 offensive snaps. So what’s the problem?

The LA Rams signed Shelton to a two-year inexpensive contract in 2022 to return to play for the team in 2022 and 2023. That contract cost the Rams $3.25 million over two years, but the second year was optional. And that option is not reported to be at the player’s, and not the team’s, discretion.”

Rams Request Interview With Bears Assistant Austin King For OL Coach - NFL Tracker (SportsIllustrated)

“The Los Angeles Rams requested an interview with Bears’ assistant Austin King earlier this week for the position of offensive line coach.

The Bears assistant offensive line coach in 2022, King also coached tight ends for was the Raiders in 2021 and was an offensive quality control coach for the franchise in 2020.

The Rams recently parted ways with the previous offensive line coach, Kevin Carberry, earlier this month.”

Happy birthday to HOFer + Rams Legend, @theblood85!! pic.twitter.com/0tEyPTWoJL — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 26, 2023

5 reasons for hope for the Rams in 2023 (RamsWire)

“After winning the Super Bowl a season ago, everything seemed to go awry for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. Injuries, inconsistent performances, and other factors led to the Rams finishing the regular season with a 5-12 record.

Following a disappointing season, many believe that the Rams are trending downward in the coming years. Rather than taking a negative approach like many are, let’s take a glass-half-full approach for the Rams.

With that in mind, here are five reasons for hope for the Rams in 2023.”