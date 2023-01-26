Kellen Moore fits mold of a Sean McVay OC, has ties to Matthew Stafford

Kellen Moore spent over three years on the Detroit Lions as a backup to Matthew Stafford. Could the stars be aligning for Moore to now be coaching Stafford on the Los Angeles Rams?

On Thursday, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy expressed glee over the fact that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn would be spurning other offers to remain with the team. Then basically about-faced and said that when it comes to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the Cowboys are “evaluating” all of their coaches. That sounds like an inevitable parting of the ways after Moore has spent the last four years as the Dallas offensive coordinator.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on whether he will retain OC Kellen Moore: “My evaluation process is still going on.” Hasn’t met with Moore much recently. “I’m hopefully to get together with Kellen as early as tomorrow.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 26, 2023

But Moore, a former college star quarterback at Boise State, has been unable to catapult his reign with the Cowboys into a head coaching job. He has been bandied about in the coaching cycle a couple times and was reportedly a sleeper to be the next head coach of the Panthers, before Carolina announced Frank Reich on Thursday. With another disappointing early playoff exit and McCarthy not wanting to get fired, the blame has to go somewhere.

Dak Prescott is all tied up with his contract. Quinn’s defense is one of the best in the league. Moore is the next most obvious choice.

He might also be the most obvious candidate to be Sean McVay’s next offensive coordinator, just as the job has opened up on the L.A. Rams.

Like Moore, Kevin O’Connell was once a small school star and a short-time NFL quarterback. Liam Coen was a quarterback at UMass. Zac Taylor was a starting quarterback at Nebraska for two seasons. And the Rams may end up parting with QBs coach and potential OC replacement Zac Robinson, himself a college quarterback for four seasons at Oklahoma State.

If Kellen Moore becomes a free agent, who is better suited to replace Coen and to team up with Stafford for 2023?