Should Rams move on from Allen Robinson after only one season?

In the 2022 NFL off-season, the Rams opted not to re-sign Odell Beckham Jr. following an ACL tear in the Super Bowl. Not only that, but the team decided to trade away fan-favorite and culture-shifter Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a late round draft pick, in order to make room for a different wide receiver.

It was clear that the Rams wanted to make a move to bring in a big-name receiver to be opposite of all-world receiver Cooper Kupp, so they decided to go the veteran route to fill that need. Back in March of 2022, Allen Robinson and the Los Angeles Rams agreed to terms on a 3-year 46.5 million dollar contract, with 30.7 million in guaranteed money.

At the time, it seemed as though the rich got richer, as the defending Super Bowl Champions brought in a man that was known for his ability to high-point the football and make big-time one on one jumpball plays in the redzone. However, Robinson did not live up to the hype in his first year with the Rams, as he only had 33 receptions for 339 yards and 3 touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury after 10 games.

Now, even though Robinson’s season was cut short, he seemed somewhat out of place in Sean McVay’s offense when he was available to play. In an offense where jet sweeps to receivers and run blocking from all eleven men on the field Robinson just did not seem to really fit in, as the team felt the lack of a Robert Woods type player on the outside who was willing to do the dirty work.

With that being said, I am not saying that Robinson is incapable of fitting into the Rams offense, it just seemed a little off at multiple points during the season. I fully expect Robinson to have a much better season in 2023 with a full year of the playbook under his belt, which means the Rams should not move on just yet. Stafford loves to give his receivers opportunities to win with 50/50 shots, and we will most definitely see more chances thrown Robinson’s way next season.

What do you folks think, should the Rams give A-Rob another go? Or, alternatively, should the Rams seek a trade partner and try and get his contact off the books?