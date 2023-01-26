Random Ramsdom: This Ram was listed as an “early breakout candidate” for 2023

PFF lists Cobie Durant as Rams’ early breakout candidate for 2023 (RamsWire)

The fourth-round rookie out of South Carolina State suffered an injury early in the season that prevented him from earning a larger role in the secondary sooner. Despite playing 40 percent or more of the defensive snaps in only six games this season, Durant finished with three interceptions, five pass breakups, a defensive touchdown, and a league-high 151 interception yards.

After a stellar rookie season, Durant could see an expanded role in 2023 with Troy Hill and David Long Jr. set to hit free agency this offseason. Even though it was a forgettable season for the reigning Super Bowl champions, they may have found a long-term starter in Durant in last year’s draft.

Colts request 2nd interview with Rams’ Raheem Morris (RamsWire)

“After two successful seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Raheem Morris is getting closer to landing another head coaching job. Morris has already interviewed with the Colts and Broncos for their coaching vacancies and Indianapolis is giving him a callback.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Colts have requested a second interview with Morris as they progress through their search for their next head coach. Morris’ first interview “went really well,” according to The Athletic, so it’s hardly surprising that he’ll be talking to them again.”

Riley Dixon enjoyed career season with Rams | Free Agent Spotlight (TheRams.com)

“After moving on from longtime punter Johnny Hekker following the 2021 season, the Rams turned to another veteran in Riley Dixon as his replacement.

Dixon, in turn, gave Los Angeles a career-best season, averaging a career-high 48.4 yards per punt, also landing landing 19 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Now, after playing on a one-year deal last season, Dixon is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins March 15.

So, what’s next for Dixon and the Rams?

L.A. could choose to re-sign Dixon. Beyond his career year in terms of yards-per-punt average – which was also second-highest in a single season in franchise history – he also did well as the primary holder on field goals for kicker Matt Gay, who made at least 93.3 percent of his field goals for the second-straight season.”

For Colts fans wanting to know more on the unique career of Raheem Morris, @JourdanRodrigue has this great deep dive from his time in LA. "He’s just a charismatic, special leader," says Sean McVay.https://t.co/2YWDzyIqAu — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 25, 2023

Mike LaFleur continues to be name linked to Rams OC role (RamblinFan)

“With all of the LA Rams job openings on the team’s coaching staff, and with the continuing parade of interviews happening both for Rams coaching positions, as well as by Rams coaches who are pursuing promotions elsewhere, the mishmash of names, coaching positions, and updates can get very convoluted rather quickly.

But through it all, I continue to hear that the Rams have indeed focused on Mike LaFleur as the most likely candidate to hire on with the team as the LA Rams offensive coordinator in 2023. And I am not the only one who is under that impression either”

Trading Jalen Ramsey would be a big mistake by the Rams (RamsWire)

“If the Rams do go down that path, it would be a huge mistake.

Even with Ramsey on the roster last season, the Rams had a revolving door at cornerback, failing to find any sort of consistency alongside their top DB. Troy Hill ran hot and cold, David Long Jr. was benched, Derion Kendrick gave up too many big plays and Cobie Durant only came on late in the year.

Hill and Long will both be free agents this offseason, too, and the Rams may not re-sign them. They probably shouldn’t.

Very simply, they don’t have the depth at cornerback to make up for a potential loss of Ramsey, even if Long and Hill return. Can you really count on either of those players to give you 17 quality starts? Does Kendrick, a sixth-round pick, have the speed and coverage skills to be a consistent starter? Robert Rochell played a whopping 26 defensive snaps in his second season, struggling to carve out a role for himself.”