Free agent QB options to backup Matthew Stafford in 2023

The L.A. Rams have played it a little too cute with the backup quarterback position and Sean McVay must know now that Matthew Stafford needs better choices than two former undrafted free agents who didn’t do anything to prove themselves when the team returns next season. John Wolford may be better served as an assistant quarterbacks coach than a quarterback, Bryce Perkins would be lucky to land on an NFL practice squad in 2023.

He was on the Rams actual 53-man roster the last two seasons.

Baker Mayfield could be an option, but if Marcus Mariota and Mitchell Trubisky were able to land two-year free agent contracts as starters last year, then Mayfield may not want to wait around in L.A. and sit behind Stafford. I believe keeping Baker makes the most sense, but it takes two to tango.

Here are all the quarterback free agents for 2023, but I’ll be leaving out the following players because they are not going to be backing up Matthew Stafford: Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, Geno Smith, Daniel Jones, and Lamar Jackson.

THESE are the 2023 options for Rams backup QB:

Baker Mayfield, Rams

Drew Lock, Seahawks

Joe Flacco, Jets

Case Keenum, Bills

Andy Dalton, Saints

Cooper Rush, Cowboys

Gardner Minshew, Eagles

Jarrett Stidham, Raiders

Nathan Peterman, Bears

Mike White, Jets

Kyle Allen, Texans

Taylor Heinicke, Washington

Blaine Gabbert, Bucs

Nate Sudfeld, Lions

Josh Dobbs, Titans

CJ Beathard, Jaguars

Chase Daniel, Chargers

Trace McSorley, Cardinals

Tim Boyle, Bears

Nick Mullens, Vikings

Chad Henne, Chiefs

Josh Johnson, 49ers

Easton Stick, Chargers

Jacoby Brissett, Browns

Sam Darnold, Panthers

Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins

Mason Rudolph, Steelers