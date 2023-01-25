Free agent QB options to backup Matthew Stafford in 2023

The L.A. Rams have played it a little too cute with the backup quarterback position and Sean McVay must know now that Matthew Stafford needs better choices than two former undrafted free agents who didn’t do anything to prove themselves when the team returns next season. John Wolford may be better served as an assistant quarterbacks coach than a quarterback, Bryce Perkins would be lucky to land on an NFL practice squad in 2023.
He was on the Rams actual 53-man roster the last two seasons.
Baker Mayfield could be an option, but if Marcus Mariota and Mitchell Trubisky were able to land two-year free agent contracts as starters last year, then Mayfield may not want to wait around in L.A. and sit behind Stafford. I believe keeping Baker makes the most sense, but it takes two to tango.
Here are all the quarterback free agents for 2023, but I’ll be leaving out the following players because they are not going to be backing up Matthew Stafford: Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, Geno Smith, Daniel Jones, and Lamar Jackson.
THESE are the 2023 options for Rams backup QB:
Baker Mayfield, Rams
Drew Lock, Seahawks
Joe Flacco, Jets
Case Keenum, Bills
Andy Dalton, Saints
Cooper Rush, Cowboys
Gardner Minshew, Eagles
Jarrett Stidham, Raiders
Nathan Peterman, Bears
Mike White, Jets
Kyle Allen, Texans
Taylor Heinicke, Washington
Blaine Gabbert, Bucs
Nate Sudfeld, Lions
Josh Dobbs, Titans
CJ Beathard, Jaguars
Chase Daniel, Chargers
Trace McSorley, Cardinals
Tim Boyle, Bears
Nick Mullens, Vikings
Chad Henne, Chiefs
Josh Johnson, 49ers
Easton Stick, Chargers
Jacoby Brissett, Browns
Sam Darnold, Panthers
Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins
Mason Rudolph, Steelers
