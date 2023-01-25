Colts request second interview with Raheem Morris for head coaching job

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is one step closer to becoming a head coach. After interviewing a dozen or so candidates, the Indianapolis Colts have narrowed their list to seven and will be requesting second interviews for those candidates.

Among the coaches on that list is Morris according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Bad weather in Indianapolis is messing with some of the scheduling for the Colts' in-person second interviews. Saturday's may end up being delayed. Others who have been requested for second interviews include Broncos DC Ejiro Evero and Rams RC Raheem Morris, per sources. https://t.co/PukUTAgtze — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 25, 2023

Morris joins Ejiro Evero and Jeff Saturday as coaches who will be getting a second interview. Due to NFL rules, the Colts haven’t interviewed San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans yet, but they plan to once they are able.

Following his first interview with the Colts, it was reported that it went “really well” according to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. Morris and the Colts have mutual interest and he is considered a strong candidate for the position.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the second interview is expected to take place in-person today or tomorrow.

Morris getting extended look in Indy, per @DanGrazianoESPN. I'm told that interview expected to take place today or tomorrow in-person. https://t.co/wDKywb8Gpn — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 25, 2023

If Morris is hired by the Colts for their head coaching position, the Rams would receive third round compensatory picks in the NFL’s initiative for developing and hiring minority coaches and executives.

Following the Rams Super Bowl run led by the defense in 2021, the unit took a step back in 2022 in large part due to injuries and lack of help on the offensive side of the ball. Still, their run defense ranked in the top five ahead of Week 17 in yards per carry allowed and run defense EPA. The Rams also led the NFL in red zone defense, allowing a touchdown on just 44.4 percent of red zone possessions.

With the Colts’ young defensive talent, Morris would be a great candidate for the Colts position. He’s been working towards a second opportunity since his first stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Colts may just be the perfect fit.