The 2022 Los Angeles Rams season featured a lot of changing parts. Franchise cornerstone Andrew Whitworth retired after the Super Bowl. 2021 mid-season trade acquisition Von Miller went east and joined the Buffalo Bills. Robert Woods was traded to the Tennessee Titans. And Odell Beckham Jr went unsigned as he recovered from an ACL tear. From Week 1, the Rams started losing starters to injuries. This forced new names into more prominent roles.

In continuing the countdown list of the 2022 Los Angeles Rams top 15 individual performers, let’s take a quick look first at the current list.

#15 - Van Jefferson, WR

#14 - Tutu Atwell, WR

#13 - Matthew Stafford, QB

#12 - Ernest Jones, ILB

#11 - Michael Hoecht, EDGE

#10 - Tyler Higbee, TE

Our next entry goes back to the defensive side of the ball and is a rookie from the 2022 draft class.

#9 - Cobie Durant, CB

Decobie Durant intrigued me from the moment the Rams selected him in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL draft. Durant has a ball hawk persona and it showed in his rookie year.

Look at the speed of Cobie Durant @RamsNFL taking home the Christmas W over the Broncos pic.twitter.com/ldWeuMxIwy — NFL UK (@NFLUK) December 26, 2022

Durant saw his first action in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons after Troy Hill went down with a groin injury. Durant immediately made an impact, recording his first NFL sack and interception in the same game. He nearly returned his INT for a pick six.

Unfortunately, Durant suffered a hamstring strain in that same game against the Falcons and missed nearly two months. If there was a “low” moment for Durant it was against the Green Bay Packers, where he allowed three receptions on three targets for 42 yards. However, for that to be his “lowest” moment of his rookie year was a promising sign.

His best game came on Christmas Day against the Denver Broncos where he snatched two interceptions, taking his second one back for a pick six. The encouraging sign from Durant was that he showed great athleticism compared to David Long Jr, Robert Rochell, Derion Kendrick, and Troy Hill.

Rams rookie Cobie Durant reels in an unreal acrobatic interception.



The South Carolina State product has had some flashy moments are a rookie, this play the highlight of them all. pic.twitter.com/9C9HJvUUaR — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) December 25, 2022

Durant also as relied on Jalen Ramsey to advance his knowledge and technique of the game. The two should be the top two cornerbacks for the team in 2023 after he finished with a 73.3 PFF grade.

SC State Alum X Rams Rookie DB Cobie Durant Soaking In Knowledge From All-Pro DB Jalen Ramsey #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/8Pst3AP7kE — LIGHT ON COLLEGE SPORTS (@LightOnSports) September 2, 2022