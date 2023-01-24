Rams request interview for open offensive line coaching position

Austin King was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2003, when Jon Gruden was the head coach and the assistants included Jay Gruden, Raheem Morris, and Joe Barry. Now 20 years later, King could become the L.A. Rams offensive line coach, a staff that currently includes Gruden and Morris.

Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that the Rams have requested to interview King for their open offensive line coaching position. Sean McVay let go of Kevin Carberry from the role after two seasons and LA is looking for someone to take on one of the most scrutinized coaching positions in the NFL.

King is currently an assistant OL coach on the Chicago Bears. He spent the previous two years with the Las Vegas Raiders—back with Jon Gruden—and now he’s talking to some of his old buddies on the Rams about replacing Carberry. Before coming to the NFL, King spent five seasons as a coach for the Dayton Flyers in college. He has also spent extensive time working with tight ends, including Darren Waller in Las Vegas and Adam Trautman when he was with Dayton.