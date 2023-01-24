Thomas Brown to interview for Commanders and Chargers offensive coordinator position

Despite going 5-12 during the 2022 seasons, the Los Angeles Rams coaching staff is still in high-demand. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown is scheduled to interview with the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers for their offensive coordinator positions.

Because Brown is currently only a position coach, the Rams aren’t able to block the interviews as they would be considered a promotion.

Brown has had a busy offseason of interviews this offseason as he interviewed for the Houston Texas head coaching position last week. Over the last two seasons, he’s been McVay’s right-hand man and is considered one of the top up-and-coming coaches around the NFL.

It’s worth noting that the Rams would not get compensatory picks if Brown were hired by the Commanders or Chargers as their offensive coordinator. The rule only applies to head coach and general manager hires. This is why the Rams got compensatory picks when Brad Holmes was hired as the general manager of the Detroit Lions but not when Ejiro Evero left to be the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos.

Brandon Staley will have some familiarity with Brown as the two were together for one season with the Rams. Meanwhile, Brown would fit philosophically with the Commanders who have an offense focused on running the football.

In addition to Brown, the Chargers also interviewed Rams passing game coordinator and Quarterback Coach Zac Robinson for their open offensive coordinator position.

With Brown and Robinson interviewing for other offensive coordinator positions, it’s curious to wonder if either are being seriously considered for the Rams’ open offensive coordinator spot.

Liam Coen left right after the season to return to Kentucky, leaving Sean McVay searching for a new offensive coordinator. Mike LaFleur is considered the front-runner, but presumably Robinson and Brown would be in-house candidates. Both have been with the Rams over the past few seasons and have earned a promotion. Despite a disappointing season, McVay might be replacing some key pieces of his coaching staff.