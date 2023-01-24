Random Ramsdom: Matthew Stafford is putting his $160M contract to good use

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Buys Hidden Hills Vineyard Estate (SportsIllustrated)

“Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford recently bought his family a new home.

According to Dirt.com, the star quarterback used some of his four-year $160 million contract extension that he signed leading the Rams to their Super Bowl victory last February. The report states that Stafford spent $10.5 million on a Vineyard estate in Hidden Hills, California.

Dirt says about the home: “While most Hidden Hills mansions are newly-built modern farmhouses, this 1980s red-brick manor bucks the trend in its proudly traditional manner, standing rigidly upright atop a high knoll. Altogether, there are eight bedrooms, eight full baths, and two powder rooms in more than 11,000 square feet of living space.”

Report: Mike LaFleur, Brian Johnson, Marcus Brady in mix for Rams OC (NBCSports)

“When the Jets parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur a couple of weeks ago, there was word of interest from other teams in LaFleur’s services.

It appears the Rams were on that list. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that LaFleur is one of three people Rams head coach Sean McVay has spoken to about the Rams’ offensive coordinator job.

Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson and former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady are also on that list.

Breer reports that things appear to be heading in LaFleur’s direction. If he does wind up being hired by the Rams, he’d be taking a job that his brother Matt held under McVay during the 2017 season.”

Chargers to interview Rams’ Greg Olson for OC job (RamsWire)

“Brandon Staley and the Chargers are searching for a new offensive coordinator after Joe Lombardi was fired and they’ve shown interest in two Rams assistants already. After requesting an interview with Rams QBs coach Zac Robinson, the Chargers will also interview Greg Olson, who’s a senior offensive assistant on Sean McVay’s staff.

Olson is currently in his third stint with the Rams, working as their offensive coordinator in 2006-2007 and QBs coach in 2017 before rejoining them in 2022. In between, he was the Raiders’ offensive coordinator from 2018-2021. He’s also spent time as the OC with the Lions, Buccaneers and Jaguars throughout his coaching career.”

The #Chargers are interviewing #Rams QB coach and passing game coordinator Zac Robinson today for their vacant OC job, source said. He also has a #Ravens request. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2023

Matt Gay brought stability and consistency to special teams | Free Agent Spotlight (TheRams.com)

“In 2020, Matt Gay had been on the Colts practice squad after being unexpectedly cut by the Buccaneers – the team that drafted him in 2019 – and the Rams were looking for an answer at kicker.

When Los Angeles claimed him, it would find the consistent and reliable player they had been searching for since moving on from longtime starter Greg Zuerlein.

Across two and a half seasons with the Rams, Gay made 74 of 80 field goal attempts – including 12 of 15 from at least 50 yards and 17 of 19 from at least 40 yards – plus 95 of 97 extra point attempts. Now, after playing on his one-year restricted free agent tender signed last offseason, Gay is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 15.”

3 Best Coaching Options to Maximize Rams’ Matthew Stafford in 2023 (BleacherReport)

“Amid uncertainty that he may not return for the 2023 season, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced earlier this month that he’ll be coming back to lead the team. But he does have some holes to fill on his staff.

Among those openings is one at offensive coordinator. Liam Coen served in that role for only one season, then decided to go back to the University of Kentucky, where he’ll serve as its OC. That leaves Los Angeles in search of a new top offensive assistant for next season.

The Rams won a Super Bowl title in the 2021 season but greatly underperformed in 2022. They were also hampered by injuries to numerous key players, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was limited to nine games due to a neck ailment.

However, the 34-year-old will be looking to get back to leading Los Angeles’ offense to success next season.”

Rams fans: Firing up a mailbag this week. Drop your questions (weird, wonderful and everything in between) below! — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 23, 2023

What should LA Rams be noticing from NFL playoff teams this year? (RamblinFan)

“While the LA Rams are not competing in the NFL playoffs this year, the team can still take notes and follow along with the common attributes of the winners, and losers in the game. There were plenty of great football plays made, and some eye-rolling plays as well. But his is the win-or-go-home series now, and there is no room for ‘saving something up,’ for the next week.

Doing so could mean not getting to the next week.

If you watched all of this weekend’s playoff games, you may have noticed several things that the winning teams were able to do to ensure their victories. And to the surprise of nobody, those were not the characteristics that the Rams displayed during the 2022 NFL season. What were these common traits?”