The 2022 Los Angeles Rams season featured a lot of changing parts. Franchise cornerstone Andrew Whitworth retired after the Super Bowl. 2021 mid-season trade acquisition Von Miller went east and joined the Buffalo Bills. Robert Woods was traded to the Tennessee Titans. And Odell Beckham Jr went unsigned as he recovered from an ACL tear. From Week 1, the Rams started losing starters to injuries. This forced new names into more prominent roles.

#10 - Tyler Higbee, TE

Whether you like it or not, Tyler Higbee is a valuable tight end. Higbee’s 2022 salary was $7.25 million (the NFL’s 18th highest paid tight end). He exceeded that value by finishing in the Top 10 (9th) for tight ends with 620 receiving yards.

What frustrates the Rams fan base is his inconsistency. Higbee had five games this year where he caught two or less passes along with five games this year where he had 15 receiving yards or less. The drops are another glaring issue. Higbee had seven drops in 2022. His previous high was three. His blocking remains league average at best.

Despite all of those concerns, Higbee has stuck in the trenches through injury. He only missed one game this year, at Kansas City, because of injury. Sometimes, you wonder if Sean McVay forgets that he has Higbee at his disposal. Through the first five weeks of the season, Higbee had 33 receptions (48 targets) and 290 yards. He was one of the best tight ends to start the year. In the following three games though, he only caught three passes (nine targets) for 22 yards.

Target per route run leaders at TE through five weeks:



29% - Mark Andrews

26% - Tyler Higbee, Kyle Pitts

25% - Pat Freiermuth

24% - Travis Kelce

22% - TJ Hockenson

21% - David Njoku, Zach Ertz

20% - Irv Smith, Robert Tonyan, Gerald Everett

19% - George Kittle, Isaiah Likely — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) October 10, 2022

His best game was against the third ranked Denver Broncos defense on Christmas Day in Week 16. The starting tight end brought in nine receptions on 11 targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

Higbee also claimed the title as the Rams all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

Higbee finished the season with a PFF grade of 62.7 (33rd / 74 tight ends). The decision to keep, release, or trade Tyler Higbee this offseason will be one of the biggest decisions for Les Snead and Sean McVay.