Rams Reverse Q&A: Who should be LA’s WR2?

During the Super Bowl year, it was said that maybe the Los Angeles Rams even went “overkill” mode at wide receiver. Already having Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Van Jefferson on the team, in a matter of about eight months, the Rams added DeSean Jackson, Tutu Atwell, Jacob Harris, Ben Skowronek, and Odell Beckham, Jr..

By the end of the Super Bowl, it did turn out that the Rams needed just about every one of them once they had exhausted all of their resources through releases and injuries.

Then in 2022, Les Snead overhauled the position a bit more, adding Allen Robinson and trading Woods, with Odell Beckham, Jr. sitting out the entire season due to a torn ACL. The team now has 10 wide receivers on the roster, including undrafted free agent Lance McCutcheon, Brandon Powell, Austin Trammell, and J.J. Koski.

I never expect players who have been around for at least a couple of years without breaking out to then eventually break out, because it so rarely happens. Robinson had a nightmare first season with the Rams, totaling 33 catches for 339 yards in 10 games after signing a deal with $30.25 million fully guaranteed. Jefferson and Atwell are hardly the day two steals like what we saw at receiver in 2019 with Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin, and DK Metcalf.

So who should McVay and Matthew Stafford expected to be Kupp’s complementary weapon in 2023? Someone already on the roster or do the Rams need to once again keep adding to the position with valuable resources?

That’s the main topic of today’s Reverse Q&A, an article in which I ask YOU the questions instead of you asking ME about the Rams. I’ve always said that the collective knowledge of this community is infinitely more than what I will ever know, so in my opinion, YOU ARE THE EXPERTS. I’ll ask the question in the comments section below, please tell me your answers! And feel free to add questions of your own!

Who should be the Rams 2023 WR2?

Options: