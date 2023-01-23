The 2022 Los Angeles Rams season featured a lot of changing parts. Franchise cornerstone Andrew Whitworth retired after the Super Bowl. 2021 mid-season trade acquisition, Von Miller, went east and joined the Buffalo Bills. Robert Woods was traded to the Tennessee Titans. And Odell Beckham Jr went unsigned as he recovered from an ACL tear. From Week 1, the Rams started losing starters to injuries. This forced new names into more prominent roles.

In continuing the countdown list of the 2022 Los Angeles Rams top 15 individual performers, let’s take a quick look first at the current list.

#15 - Van Jefferson, WR

#14 - Tutu Atwell, WR

#13 - Matthew Stafford, QB

#12 - Ernest Jones, ILB

The next selection for the LA Rams changed positions two-thirds of the way through the season, but made an immediate impact with more playing time.

#11 - Michael Hoecht, EDGE

After only playing 15 snaps through 10 games as a defensive end, the Rams changed Hoecht’s position status to Edge Rusher when they released Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis within a two week span. As a starter in seven games, Hoecht produced 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hits.

The only blemish on Hoecht’s performance was his inconsistency in run containment. The Las Vegas Raiders exploited him early on in run defense, but for a player transitioning positions - a level of grace has to be given…

Michael Hoecht- outside rush, gets under left tackle, finishes with a wrist club



nice#SEAvsLAC #Seahawks #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/uinsBghUJ0 — ᑭᖇO ᖴOOTᗷᗩᒪᒪ ᒍOᑌᖇᑎᗩᒪ (@NFL_Journal) December 4, 2022

In his first start at EDGE rusher, Hoecht showed the Rams the value of their move. In that game versus the Seahawks, Hoecht notched three tackles, two sacks, three quarterback hits, and one forced fumble. The undrafted free agent from Brown University could vie for a starting spot in 2023. But at the very least, the Rams have found a complimentary piece for the defense.

Thank you, ESPN for telling me Michael Hoecht was a calculus tutor pic.twitter.com/uBUii3dXJ1 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 20, 2022

Hoecht also has special teams value and was the one that got a hand on Andy Lee’s punt in Week 3. Hoecht finished the year with a 65.4 PFF grade (62nd/120 Edge rushers).

Another week, another big time play made by @BrownU_Football alum Michael Hoecht ‘20



GREAT JOB 9-7!! pic.twitter.com/ymbR2Mjepf — James Perry '00 (@BrownHCPerry) September 25, 2022