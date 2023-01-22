NFL Divisional Round: Sunday Game Thread

The first game today kicks off at 3:00pm ET when the Cincinnati Bengals(12-4)(+5.5) travel to face the Buffalo Bills(13-3)(-5.5).

Zac Taylor and Joe Burrow will continue to try and navigate a beaten up offense line. It seems that many expect the Bills defense to make life miserable for the Bengals, and they could, but the Bengals went to the Super Bowl last year while overcoming a weak offense line. It’s totally in the realm of possibility that they overcome any challenge to find themselves in their second AFC Championship in two years.

Much has been made of Josh Allen and his turnovers, and that’s fair, but it’s the postseason. It doesn’t matter how you play, all that matters is stacking wins, and the Bills won last week against the Miami Dolphins. Expect Allen to take some shots as he continues to ascend as a top level quarterback in the NFL. This should be a thrilling first game, and without a doubt, many of us will be thinking of Damar Hamlin and his incredible story. These two teams may be tied together for years to come.

The second game should kick off at 6:00pm ET with the Dallas Cowboys(12-5)(+4) going to the Bay Area to challenge the San Francisco 49ers(13-4)(-4). Both teams faced off in the playoffs last year, the Niners won that matchup.

Today these teams will rematch with a shot at a the NFC Championship on the line. Brock Purdy continues to write his own story, and there are rumors that he is “The Guy” until further notice. With a top level defense, maybe the best running back in the league, the Niners might be the best team in the NFL.

There may be nobody that wants to win this game more than Jerry Jones. Dallas is a team filled with talent, and on their best day they can look like the team to beat. America’s Team looked great against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, can they build on that momentum? If Dallas wins this game, they would find themselves playing against their division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the NFC Championship game. There’s a lot on the line here, and expect the loser of this game to have a long offseason.

Comment with other fans here and enjoy the games!