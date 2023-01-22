Random Ramsdom: Will Rams move on from Jalen Ramsey?

‘When, Not If’ Rams Trade Star DB Jalen Ramsey (SportsIllustrated)

“Widely viewed as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, a retirement from Ramsey would be surprising ... and doesn’t appear to be where he’s headed.

According to the Washington Post, it’s a “matter of when, not if” Ramsey is traded - and general managers around the NFL “don’t believe (the Rams) will get anywhere near the compensation that their fans might expect.”

When Los Angeles acquired Ramsey via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2019 season, it sent two first-round picks the other way but seems unlikely to get a similar return if a trade does occur.”

Have you heard Les Snead’s latest interview? Are LA Rams playing possum? (RamblinFan)

“The end-of-season press conference from LA Rams general manager Les Snead was very informative. In his presser, he surveyed a number of hot topics, and he did so with his typical eloquence and cerebral style. Les Snead never backs down from a question, even the tough ones, and this presser was no different.

I have come to admire and respect the manner in which Rams GM Les Snead conducts business in the NFL. He always knows more about football than anyone in the room, but he never lords it over. He has that stoic ‘Poker Face,’ that Lady Gaga sings about, the countenance of a riverboat gambler who makes his fortune off reading people’s faces and working the odds in poker to separate other players from their riches.

It’s a time of both reflection and projection. A time afforded to Rams GM Les Snead in a recent interview over how he foresees the Rams’ strategy going forward.”

A’Shawn Robinson an integral part of Rams run defense | Free Agent Spotlight (TheRams.com)

“Prior to sustaining a season-ending torn meniscus against the Saints in Week 11, Robinson’s 20 tackles for loss helped Los Angeles hold 7 of its first 10 opponents to under 100 rushing yards.

Now, Robinson is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 15.

So, what are the options for Robinson and the Rams?

Re-signing is one. The importance of Robinson to L.A.’s run defense has been established, but for additional insight, TruMedia says he had 18 defensive stops (tackle causing unsuccessful play for offense).

If Robinson and the Rams decide to go in different directions, Larrell Murchison could be a possible option internally, as discussed in defensive tackle Greg Gaines’ free agent spotlight. Murchison had four defensive stops (tackle causing unsuccessful play for the offense) in three games with the Rams, per TruMedia. Bringing back Marquise Copeland – he is a restricted free agent – could also be an option. Copeland produced 14 defensive stops in 15 games.”

Rams have hoped to keep some parts of their coaching staff intact amid overhaul, including retaining Thomas Brown and Zac Robinson. But both young assistant coaches have been gaining quite a bit of traction in the hiring cycle - Brown for HC and OC jobs and Robinson for OC jobs. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 20, 2023

Chargers Request Interview With Rams’ Zac Robinson For Offensive Coordinator Opening (SportsIllustrated)

“The Chargers search for an offensive coordinator is on, as the team has begun identifying candidates for the open position.

On Friday, the Chargers submitted a request to interview Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson for their current vacancy, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pelissero reports that Robinson is considered a “strong candidate” for the Chargers’ offensive coordinator role and is viewed as a “fast-rising assistant” throughout the industry.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco each held their end-of-season press conferences this week, detailing what traits they’re looking for in the team’s next play-caller of the offense.

Both Staley and Telesco emphasized the importance of leadership, but revealed that overall experience isn’t the deciding factor. They’re preparing to cast a wide net all throughout their pursuit.”

4 years ago today, the #Saints suffered the biggest non-call in playoff history on the NFC Championship.#Rams CB Nickell Robey-Coleman committed unpenalized DPI on WR Tommylee Lewis near the end of regulation.



The Rams went on to win 26-23 in overtime.pic.twitter.com/uEhv5EP9Vj — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 20, 2023

Best sights & sounds from Rams’ 2022 Season “The sky ain’t even the limit!” (TheRams.com)

“From thrilling game-action moments to sideline banter, listen in on the Los Angeles Rams’ top plays & commentary from the 2022 season.”

LA Rams should add ‘pass-rush specialist’ in free agency (RamblinFan)

“There’s a lot to recommend for the Rams to add an edge-rusher with Ngakoue’s pedigree. The most notable reason would be to finally replace former outside linebacker, Von Miller.

Snead’s failure to reload the pass-rush department after Miller joined the Buffalo Bills last offseason, is one of the main reasons the Rams cratered to 5-12. Without Miller, the defense lacked a game-wrecker off the edge to complement the havoc LA Rams’ All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald still causes inside.

The LA Rams defense needs more pass-rush oomph

Not being able to consistently harass quarterbacks undermined the schemes of LA Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. He likes to call a myriad of zone-coverage concepts.

Any zone-based system relies on being able to bring the heat. A consistent pass rush forces opposing quarterbacks to rush throw into tight windows.”