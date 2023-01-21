Divisional Round: Saturday Game Thread

The first game today will feature the Kansas City Chiefs(14-3)(-8.5) welcoming the Jacksonville Jaguars(9-8)(+8.5) to Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes has never lost in the divisional round of the playoffs, and he and his team are expected to once again make the AFC Championship game. You can bet Andy Reid, offensive mastermind, will have some tricks up his sleeve for this one.

Doug Pederson, a former assistant for Reid, will try to lead the Jaguars even closer towards a Super Bowl. Trevor Lawrence and Co. led an incredible comeback over the Los Angeles Chargers last week, and it’d be tough to bet against them after the momentum they seem to have built. This game should be as exciting as any game this weekend, unless the Chiefs blow them out of the water.

The second game of the day will feature the Philadelphia Eagles(14-3)(-7.5) hosting the New York Giants(10-7-1)(+7.5).

The Eagles are favorites for this one, and they should be. Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith have looked great. The defense is stout, most teams at this point have a solid defense, but Philly’s has been performing well all year with players like Darius Slay, Fletcher Cox and more.

Daniel Jones hasn’t been perfect, but what quarterback is? He’s led his team to big win after big win and it somewhat all came together for the G-Men in last’s week victory against the Minnesota Vikings. With Saquan Barkley, that defense and Danny Dimes playing well, this team is not to be taken lightly.

Tune in, enjoy the games and comment below!