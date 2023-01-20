Chargers, Ravens will interview Rams coach for OC vacancies

The Sean McVay coaching tree has grown new branches each offseason since he joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, and this offseason is shaping up to be no exception. Zac Robinson - LA’s quarterback coach and pass game coordinator - will interview for offensive coordinator vacancies with both the Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Chargers, per a report from SI’s Albert Breer:

Rams pass-game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson starting to pull coordinator interest—he’ll interview for the Chargers OC job on Monday. Ravens put in for him this AM, scheduling being worked out on that one.



Robinson and Brandon Staley were together with the Rams in 2020. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 20, 2023

Robinson played quarterback at Oklahoma State and was selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He bounced around several practice squads, but never had much regular season action besides backing up Charlie Whitehurst with the Seattle Seahawks.

The former quarterback also worked for Pro Football Focus (PFF) as an analyst before joining the coaching ranks. It’s safe to assume that he has a firm grasp on modern analytics and brings a data-driven view to offensive game planning. Robinson has been on McVay’s staff since 2019, and he was brought on in replacement of Zac Taylor who was hired as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chargers’ vacancy at offensive coordinator comes on the heels of a disappointing playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars - a game Los Angeles once led 27-0. The Chargers elected to keep head coach Brandon Staley, but this will be quarterback Justin Herbert’s third OC in four years. Staley is still on the hot seat and won’t have a long leash to turn things around, so it’s fair to question if this job brings much long-term security.

The Ravens kept their wildcard playoff game against the Bengals closer than expected, but they head into the offseason with significant questions at quarterback. Lamar Jackson is a free agent, though the team expects to strike an agreement on a contract extension and has the flexibility of using the franchise tag. Baltimore decided to move on from OC Greg Roman, who has a history of working with mobile quarterbacks like Jackson and Colin Kaepernick. Implementing a pro-style offense with Jackson could prove to be a large undertaking.

The Rams have an opening of their own at offensive coordinator, of which Robinson could be considered as an internal replacement. The team has already announced the departure of special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has also interviewed for a head coaching role with the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, so it’s possible that McVay will have three new coordinators for the 2023 season.