Greg Gaines underwent offseason procedure, should not miss any offseason workouts

The Los Angeles Rams have a big decision to make between free agent defensive tackles A’Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines. Both have played significant roles next to Aaron Donald in the last two seasons and the Rams may not be able to afford to keep Gaines and Robinson. They might have to choose one.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Gaines suffered bicep injury in training camp that he played through, finally having surgery recently to repair a “labral and bicep tendon” injury. Schefter made a point that Gaines has a two-month recovery window, probably to let prospective teams know that he should not miss any important NFL offseason action.

Rams’ DT Greg Gaines recently completed a labral and bicep tendon repair with Dr. Neal Elattrache. He suffered the injury in training camp and played with it this season. It’s a two-month recovery, so the 26-year old is not expected to have any limitations this off-season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2023

Gaines played in 10 games as a rookie fourth round pick in 2019, then 16 games, 17 games, and 16 games in the last three seasons. He posted four sacks in 2022, but did see his numbers dip from career-bests in 2021. Perhaps if he was limited due to his injury, Gaines still has his best football ahead of him.