 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Greg Gaines underwent offseason procedure, should not miss any offseason workouts

Gaines is a Rams free agent

By Kenneth Arthur
/ new
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams have a big decision to make between free agent defensive tackles A’Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines. Both have played significant roles next to Aaron Donald in the last two seasons and the Rams may not be able to afford to keep Gaines and Robinson. They might have to choose one.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday that Gaines suffered bicep injury in training camp that he played through, finally having surgery recently to repair a “labral and bicep tendon” injury. Schefter made a point that Gaines has a two-month recovery window, probably to let prospective teams know that he should not miss any important NFL offseason action.

Gaines played in 10 games as a rookie fourth round pick in 2019, then 16 games, 17 games, and 16 games in the last three seasons. He posted four sacks in 2022, but did see his numbers dip from career-bests in 2021. Perhaps if he was limited due to his injury, Gaines still has his best football ahead of him.

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...