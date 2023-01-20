Random Ramsdom: Les Snead has some ideas that may help extend McVay’s career

Les Snead says ‘delegating more’ will benefit Sean McVay (RamsWire)

“I’ve often said to Sean, when he got the job at age 30, the guy’s been basically running a 800-meter sprint every week since he got our job, adding the head coaching title, and probably had been running an 800-meter sprint as an offensive coordinator for the two previous seasons in Washington,” Snead said. “At some point, a hamstring’s gonna get tight, a hamstring’s going to get pulled, and you’re not going to be able to do it, and (there’s) just ways to probably delegate more, but somehow take his weekly rhythm and make it more sustainable.”

Since McVay was hired as the head coach of the Rams in 2017 at 31 years old, he’s handled play-calling duties. McVay excelled at handling both responsibilities of being a head coach and play-caller, leading the Rams to a Super Bowl win last season.

However, it was a tumultuous season in 2022 with the Rams experiencing an endless number of injuries and the offense hitting a wall. Everything noticeably took a toll on McVay with Los Angeles going 5-12 this season.”

General manager Les Snead poised to lead Rams ‘remodel’ (NFL.com)

“But Snead doesn’t sound like a man ready to tear everything down and start fresh. He invoked the words “remodel” and “retool” several times when asked about the Rams’ offseason plans.

Donald’s future remains up in the air, but the Rams have said they want Stafford back. There will be other question marks that exist, but with a core of cornerback Jalen Ramsey, linebacker Bobby Wagner, Stafford, Kupp and others, the team could rebound quickly.

If there’s a bright side to the lost 2022 season, Snead noted, it’s that myriad injuries forced several young players into the lineup down the stretch. Even with several major roster moves expected in the coming weeks and months, getting late-season looks at possible in-house solutions will help when the team sits down to prioritize its major concerns this offseason.”

Rams K Matt Gay discusses special teams & sleeping habits with his fellow specialists | Rest For Success Ep. 3 (TheRams.com)

“In episode 3 of Rest For Success, the Los Angeles Rams special teams unit — kicker Matt Gay, punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Matthew Orzech — discuss the ins and outs of playing special teams in the NFL, how their sleeping habits influence their performance on the field and their favorite memories from the 2022 season. Rest For Success is presented by Sleep Number.”

Report: Titans, Rams Request to Interview Broncos OC Justin Outten (SportsIllustrated)

“Outten, 39, arrived alongside now-former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett in 2022, and was awarded the nominal OC title despite the latter opting to call his own plays. Outten had no previous coordinating experience having spent three years as an assistant in Atlanta and another three as the Green Bay Packers’ tight ends coach.

Curiously, in November, Hackett ceded the playsheet to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak — not Outten. The decision was overridden weeks later, after Hackett’s firing, by interim HC Jerry Rosburg, who handed the reins to Outten for the season’s final two contests.”

Aaron Donald won’t play in Pro Bowl, replaced by Daron Payne (RamsWire)

“Despite playing in only 11 games this season due to a high-ankle sprain, Donald was selected to the ninth consecutive Pro Bowl to begin his career. In those 11 games, the All-Pro interior defender registered 49 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Entering this season, Donald never missed a game due to an injury in his career. Even though there were rumors that he could retire this offseason, the future Hall of Famer proclaimed that he’ll be playing in 2023.

Meanwhile, Payne deservedly got a chance to be named to the Pro Bowl after posting a career-best 11.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 2022. After missing the Pro Bowl last year due to making — and winning — the Super Bowl last season, Donald will miss this year’s Pro Bowl under different circumstances.”

The Rams are an adventure every offseason. If I’m translating Les Snead correctly, this one will be no different: https://t.co/zh8gEP0CON — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 20, 2023

Rams expected to have 10 draft picks in 2023 NFL draft (RamsWire)

“Since the end of the regular season, we’ve known that the Rams will make their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft at pick No. 37. Snead understands that most of the picks will come on Day 3 of the draft, though, Los Angeles has had success adding depth in the later rounds.

“A lot of those picks are going to come on Day 3,” Snead said. “And what we’ve been able to do, if our starting lineups were very competent as a collective, we’ve been able to use those Day 3 picks as relatively competent depth players that come in to partner with those starters when necessary.”

According to Tankathon, the compensatory picks are listed as pick No. 168, 172, 211, and 252. Those four compensatory picks stem from the Rams losing Von Miller, Darious Williams, Austin Corbett, and Sebastian Joseph-Day in free agency last offseason.”

Do LA Rams have golden opportunity to re-hire DB coach Aubrey Pleasant? (RamblinFan)

“So are you thinking what I’m thinking? After all, Aubrey Pleasant was the Rams’ cornerbacks coach who was the backbone of the team’s strong secondary. He is a gritty take-no-prisoners approach to pass defense, a coach whose perspective is that any pass thrown belongs as much to the defensive back as to the targetted receiver.

And perhaps the LA Rams secondary needs a booster shot of that fire and brimstone mentality. Speculation? Perhaps. But I for one cannot see a flaw in rehiring him to coach the Rams’ secondary for 2023. Not only did he have an energetic and productive group when he last coached for the Rams, but even the young rookies seemed much more effective and prepared when they took the field.

Will the Rams rehire Pleasant? I certainly hope so.”