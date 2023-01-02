NFL world on pause as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on Monday Night Football

Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game between Buffalo and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, stood up on his own, then several seconds later fell to the ground. The game has went on hiatus as Hamlin was administered CPR on the field and taken to a hospital in an ambulance. Monday Night Football stayed on break for more than hour until NFL commissioner Roger Goodell officially announced that the game would not resume at this time. There have been no official updates on the status of Hamlin after medical personnel put him into the ambulance, although Joe Buck mentioned that he was in critical condition.

The world waits to hear an update on Hamlin, praying for the best, and we will update the story after more is known about his status.

Update, 7:00 PM PT: The NFL has suspended Monday Night Football until further notice and will not resume on Monday

NFL statement on tonight’s Bills-Bengals game: pic.twitter.com/odLrDlpQGU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2023