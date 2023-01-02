Rams-Seahawks: Seattle loses leading tackler to torn ACL

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are getting set to battle it out in the season finale, but their NFC West rivals won’t have one of their best defensive players when they do. The Seahawks announced on Monday that inside linebacker Jordyn Brooks, a first round pick in 2020 and the third-leading tackler in the NFL, tore his ACL in Seattle’s win over the Jets on Sunday.

Brooks was injured while making a tackle but his knee basically buckled on a non-contact play and the news was confirmed on Monday that he has a significant ACL tear.

The Rams are looking to play spoilers in the season finale. Without anything on the line for L.A., Seattle’s chances of making the playoffs—they must beat the Rams and hope the Lions beat the Packers—are the stakes for Sean McVay this week. If the Rams can beat the Seahawks, their season is over.

Seattle will be turning their inside linebacker position over to Cody Barton and Tanner Muse this Sunday. Brooks had nine tackles and a sack in Week 13 against the Rams, his only sack of the 2022 season.