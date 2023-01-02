Bills-Bengals predictions: Monday Night Football ripe with playoff implications

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Buffalo Bills in a game boiling over with playoff implications, as both teams continue to fight for the AFC’s top seed in the final Monday night game of the season. Make sure to place your bets on Tallysight for this matchup and throughout the NFL playoffs.

DraftKings Sportsbook sees this meeting as too close to call, with the 1.5-point spread in favor of the Bills signaling a near “pick’em” in this heavyweight fight. Both teams are red hot; Buffalo has won six in a row while Cincinnati has rattled off seven in a row and nine out of 10.

Josh Allen has led the Bills offensive attack with the unit ranking fourth in the league with 28 points scored per game while the Buffalo defense ranks second for points allowed per game at 17.5.

The Bengals offense is no slouch in their own right, ranking fifth in passing yards per game with 269.2, while the defense allows 106.4 rushing yards per game, good for seventh in the NFL.

Despite both having top notch offenses, the Bills and Bengals haven’t been darlings when it comes to hitting the over, combining to go 10-19-1 in that department. The over/under sits at 49.5-points and given that both teams have good defenses, I’d bet the under. It’ll be a close game, likely coming down to who has the last possession. I’m going with the Bills to take this one, though it could easily go either way.

Final Score: Bills 24-21