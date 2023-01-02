Go Lions: Why shouldn’t Rams fans root for Jared Goff to make playoffs next week?

The Los Angeles Rams were expecting to play meaningful games into January. They never expected the once lowly Detroit Lions to beat them to the punch.

Fans have been put through a football matrix this season. No one quite knows what to believe. I can tell you no one is believing the year Jared Goff is putting together in the Motor City. For a guy who was expected to be a offensive liability entering 2022, Goff has posted elite production and very few people are talking about it.

On the season, the former top overall pick has 4,214 yards through the air with 29 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. He has completed 64% of his passes to go along with his 100.1 passer rating. Goff’s performance has mirrored his first year under Sean McVay back in 2017.

jared goff:



2017 - 15 gms

3,804 yd, 28 td, 7 int, 100.5 qb rtg, #2 scoring



2022 - 15 gms

3,959 yd, 26 td, 7 int, 98.3 qb rtg, #6 scoring



his 2022 numbers are very similar to his 2017 pro bowl numbers, except for wins, thanks to det's #32 scoring defense. pic.twitter.com/dOARqaNkLr — roberto clemente (@rclemente2121) January 1, 2023

The Lions not only have one of the top offenses in football but one that is historically great in regards to their franchise’s history. In their 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Detroit topped 50 touchdowns in a season for just the third time ever. Jared Goff has the offense leading the Lions to a rare postseason berth heading into their season finale against the Packers. If they win next weekend and the Rams beat Seattle, they’ll make it to the big dance.

Goff’s ascension to greatness was a bit unexpected, especially after a rough first season with the team. After being traded from LA, Jared went 3-10-1 as a starter, tossing 19 touchdowns to eight interceptions with a career-low 3,245 passing yards. His second season didn’t start much better. Detroit started 1-6 before rallying to win seven of their last nine to get into playoff contention. Goff has flourished and hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 9 against Green Bay.

Jared Goff since Week 10:



14 Pass TD

0 INT pic.twitter.com/lX7T1NyACI — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) January 1, 2023

When Goff was included in the Matthew Stafford trade, not much was expected from him. He was projected to be a placeholder for an incoming young signal caller. The California product wasn’t about to let that get in his way as he’s made his way into the Lions’ record books, pushing aside some of Stafford’s achievements in the process.

The most games with a passer rating of 120.0+ by a @Lions QB in a single season:



1t. Jared Goff (4; 2022)

1t. Greg Landry (4; 1972)

1t. Bill Munson (4; 1968)#OnePride pic.twitter.com/bww3ebRr5x — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) January 1, 2023

Jared Goff’s final stat line at home this year was incredible!



2,472 YDS

65.8% CMP

23 TDs (franchise record)

3 INTs #Lions #OnePride — LionsFanReport (@lionsfanreport) January 2, 2023

All these naysayers are probably doing the math on his statline away from Ford Field. I don’t think that should take away how impressive he has been performing overall. On a day where the QB drafted a spot below him threw three interceptions, Goff continues to show that he deserves a future in the NFL, even if it’s not with the Lions.

I brought up Jared Goff because it’s pretty cool to see him have success away from the Rams and Sean McVay. For all the crap that has been said about him (most coming from yours truly), he’s a decent quarterback who just wasn’t the right fit in LA. Goff had plenty of success in Los Angeles up until it was time to move on. That doesn’t mean we should be wishing for his downfall next week at Lambeau Field. He was a class act the entirety of his career here so why not root for the guy?

The Lions fanbase had a strange movement going last February when they created the “Detroit Rams” campaign thanks to the Super Bowl run by Stafford. Now it’s time for willing participants of Rams faithful to return the favor. That is why I’m starting the “Los Angeles Lions” campaign to support Goff. I don’t have merchandising available although if anyone wants to whip up a few t-shirts I won’t stop you.

No matter what happens in Week 18, Jared Goff has redeemed himself in Detroit. So without further ado, GO LOS ANGELES LIONS!