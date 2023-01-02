Random Ramsdom: Latest loss sets sad record for the defending champs

Rams Fall to Chargers, Set Record for Most Losses by Defending Super Bowl Champion (bleacherreport)

“Los Angeles fell to 5-11 on the campaign with Sunday’s 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and NFL on CBS noted it set the league record for the most losses in a season as the reigning Super Bowl champions.

The Rams surely didn’t envision the season unraveling like this, but Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp have all missed significant time with injuries. That is the majority of their core of star players from the squad that brought home the Lombardi Trophy, so the record is understandable.

Baker Mayfield, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have all been under center at times this season, which is not exactly a list of MVP candidates after Stafford won it all in his first season with the franchise.

The latest loss was particularly ugly, as the Chargers scored 17 unanswered points starting late in the second quarter and never looked back.”

Rams Run Defense Implodes vs. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (ramsdigest)

“Ekeler racked up 122 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries while catching all four of his targets and adding 39 more yards through the air. Despite being limited in practice throughout the week, Ekeler showed no signs of injury during his stellar day, which was highlighted by a 72-yard rushing score.

But the Chargers’ run game didn’t stop there, as Joshua Kelley added 45 yards on nine carries, averaging five yards per touch to form a complementary duo with Ekeler while running back Larry Rountree III, receiver Keenan Allen, and quarterback Justin Herbert contributed 25 more yards.

Entering Sunday, the Rams ranked No. 5 league-wide in run defense, allowing just 105 yards per game; the most rushing yards they’d allowed all season was 165 by the Las Vegas Raiders, meaning the Chargers blew by that mark by some 27 yards.

It’s the second-most rushing yards the Rams have given up in Raheem Morris’ two-year tenure as defensive coordinator, trailing only the 216-yard mark put up by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, 2021.

Throughout all of the injuries and quarterback carousel, the Rams’ run defense was a staple. But in Sunday’s cross-town battle, Los Angeles’ defensive front never showed up, adding merely another wrinkle to an already disappointing campaign.”

Rams Blown Out in SoFi Finale by Chargers (ramsdigest)

“For the Rams, the only redeeming quality from Sunday’s loss was without a doubt running back Cam Akers, who rushed for his second-straight 100-yard game, finishing with 19 carries for 123 yards.

Baker Mayfield on the other hand was completely shut down in half No. 2, completing just 3 of 7 pass attempts for 35 yards in the second half.

Mayfield finished the game with 11 of 19 for 137 yards.

On the defensive side, the Rams were picked apart by the Chargers to the tune of 431 yards, 161 yards and two touchdowns of which came from star running back, Austin Ekeler.

With the loss, the Rams will now turn their attention to the season finale next Sunday at Lumen field in Seattle against the Seahawks.

In their previous meeting this season, Seattle took down the Rams 27-23 in a close battle at SoFi Stadium.”

