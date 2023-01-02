Late in the third quarter, Los Angeles Rams starting safety Nick Scott came downhill into the flat to tackle Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett. During the tackle attempt, Scott dove at Everett’s midsection, leading with his helmet and right shoulder. Upon impact, Scott’s head jerked to the left and his shoulder appeared to get pinned momentarily by the momentum of Everett, his former teammate. Once he landed on the turf, the strong safety’s right shoulder/arm was awkwardly bent behind him.

After the third quarter concluded, Scott was seen being assisted by a trainer, who was bracing Scott’s arm. Scott did not show any sign of movement as he walked to the tunnel and locker room.

Shockingly, midway through the fourth quarter, Nick Scott reappeared in the game on defense. Sean McVay announced this afternoon that the safety is dealing with a rotator cuff injury.

Rams RT Rob Havenstein (knee) and S Nick Scott (shoulder) picked up minor injuries vs the Chargers, but Sean McVay expects both guys to make their 17th starts of the season Sunday in Seattle. They're 2 of only 6 Rams to start every game this season. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 2, 2023

In addition to Scott, Rob Havenstein was an early mention on the final Rams injury report for this week. Havenstein tweaked his knee in Sunday’s loss, but still managed to play all 49 offensive snaps.

Both Scott and Havenstein have played all 16 games this year and will look to finish the season on the field. They are just two of the six players to start every game for the Rams this year. The others: Tyler Higbee, Bobby Wagner, Leonard Floyd, and Jalen Ramsey.

Scott is a free agent at the end of this season and will be looking to cash in with a new deal. Havenstein signed a three-year extension before the 2022 season, keeping him in Los Angeles through 2025.