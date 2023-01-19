Rams seeking offensive help from Broncos assistant coach

The Los Angeles Rams are seeking out a bunch of new coaches this month, none bigger than the next offensive coordinator. That is probably not why the Rams made a request from the Denver staff this week. On Thursday, it was reported that the Rams have requested permission from the Denver Broncos to interview offensive coordinator Justin Outten. The Broncos ranked 32nd in points scored in 2022.

The 39-year-old Outten worked for Dan Quinn on the Atlanta Falcons from 2016-2018, then was hired to coach tight ends for Matt LaFleur on the Green Bay Packers from 2019-2021. Outten was brought to Denver by head coach Nathaniel Hackett and worked as the offensive coordinator. The Broncos had the worst offense in the NFL, by many accounts, with the focus centering on the failed trade for quarterback Russell Wilson. Hackett was fired after 15 games and Outten is certainly out as offensive coordinator.

The Rams are looking for an offensive coordinator, but Outten would seem to be in line for a different coaching role under Sean McVay, if hired.