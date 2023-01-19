Rams won’t play international game in 2023

The Rams were heavily featured in the NFL’s international series from 2016 to 2019, while SoFi Stadium was being built. They will not be involved in the international series in 2023, guaranteeing another year with eight home games (and nine road games) next season, all in the United States.

NFL announced the five teams set to play in the 2023 International Games. The Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2023

The Bills, Titans, Jaguars, Chiefs, and Patriots will host the five international games in 2023. The Rams do not play any of those teams.

See the full list of L.A. Rams 2023 opponents right here.

Though the Rams are being heavily marketed around the world, with the NFL promoting them in Australia, China, Mexico, and New Zealand as part of their plan to popularize the sport around the globe, they won’t be going to the U.K. next season, which makes sense.

The Rams are 2-2 all-time in international games, losing 45-7 to the Patriots and 17-10 to the Giants in their first two trips, then winning 33-0 over the Cardinals and 24-10 over the Bengals in the next two. L.A. had a 2018 Mexico game against the Chiefs moved to L.A. Coliseum because of poor field conditions and the Rams won 54-51.

Only three teams have played more international games than the Rams: The Jaguars (9), Raiders (5) and Dolphins (5).