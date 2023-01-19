Random Ramsdom: Rams announce changes to McVay’s coaching staff

Report: Kevin Carberry, Joe DeCamillis among 5 coaches not returning to Rams (RamsWire)

“The biggest surprise in that group is DeCamillis because special teams was hardly the Rams’ biggest problem in 2022. Matt Gay had a Pro Bowl-caliber season and Brandon Powell was a reliable return specialist. Riley Dixon could’ve had a better year as the punter, but that’s not necessarily DeCamillis’ fault.

The Rams’ offensive line was a mess this season so Carberry’s departure wasn’t exactly unexpected. But on the flip side, it’s not his fault just about everyone who lined up along the O-line got hurt at one point.

Liam Coen has already moved on and become Kentucky’s offensive coordinator, so that’s another spot the Rams will need to fill at some point. Now they have five others that need addressing, too.”

Rams DL Aaron Donald tweets he’s playing following Twitter mix-up regarding his status (NFL.com)

“In a reply to former teammate Chris Long saying he believed Donald would play in 2023, Donald tweeted, “Tell em C Lo yeah I’m playn [sic] never said I said I wasn’t.”

On Sunday afternoon, Donald’s Twitter bio briefly read: “former NFL D Linemen for the Rams.” He quickly changed it back to, “NFL D Linemen for the Rams.”

On The Season with Peter Schrager podcast, Donald’s former Rams teammate Long said, “I think [Donald] is going to play next year, I have very good reason to believe that. I know there was the Twitter bio thing, but yeah, he’s going to play.”

Donald replied to a clip of Long’s comments and it would seem any drama has been quelled.

The seven-time All-Pro has plenty of financial reasons to return, of course. Donald worked out a contract restructure ahead of this past season that guarantees him $95 million through the 2024 campaign.”

Best cinematic shots of the Rams 2022 season (TheRams.com)

“Catches from the catwalk, slow motion sacks & close-up snaps — take a look back on the best cinematic shots of the Los Angeles Rams 2022 season.”

Tell em C Lo yeah I’m playn never said I wasn’t ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) January 18, 2023

Sean McVay returned to the Rams and staff changes were expected and some have: OL coach Kevin Carberry, Special Teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, DB Coach Jonathan Cooley, Assistant DL Skyler Jones and Defensive Assistant Lance Schulters will not be returning, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 18, 2023

PFF names two free-agent targets for Rams in 2023 (RamsWire)

“Free agency is still about two months away but the Los Angeles Rams have undoubtedly started creating their list of potential targets. This is a roster that needs a lot of help on both sides of the ball, particularly in the trenches.

That doesn’t mean they’ll go out and spend wildly in free agency to fill those holes, but the Rams can’t rely solely on the draft to fix their issues. Rookies don’t always have an immediate impact like free agents do, needing time to develop and adapt to the speed of the NFL.

When it comes to free agency, Pro Football Focus named one offensive and defensive target for each team. For the Rams, Brad Spielberger of PFF is eyeing O-line and pass rush. Here’s who he suggests Los Angeles should pursue this offseason.”

Rams’ rookie class ranked as 2nd-least productive of 2022 (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams didn’t go on the clock in the 2022 draft until No. 104 overall after trading away their first- and second-round picks, so they were going to have a hard time finding an impactful rookie at the top of their class. They wound up taking offensive lineman Logan Bruss, but he never saw the field after tearing his ACL in the preseason.

As a whole, the Rams’ rookie class wasn’t very productive. They made eight picks total but only two of them played at least 150 snaps this season: Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. Russ Yeast, Quentin Lake and Daniel Hardy also got some playing time, as did Kyren Williams and A.J. Arcuri, but none of them were particularly impactful.”

Do you love or hate Alaric Jackson’s 2 Rams OL scenarios for 2023? (RamblinFan)

“When it comes to the LA Rams offensive line for 2023, put two people in a room and you’ll get three opinions. That’s simply the cost of doing business with an offensive line that played 15 different players, and different iterations of the starting offensive line for 12 consecutive weeks.

It was not until the Week 14 starting lineup of LT Tysekhe, LG Coleman Shelton, OC Brian Allen, RG Matt Skura, and RT Rob Havenstein, the same five players who had started Week 13, that the team actually had one week of continuity. Of course, Brian Allen was hurt after two offensive snaps in Week 15, forcing Coleman Shelton back to center, and Oday Aboushi to come in to play offensive guard.”