Rams’ Aaron Donald announces he’s returning for 2023

I don’t know who saw the tweet first, but the current Los Angeles Rams great and Super Bowl winning champion tweeted it:

Tell em C Lo yeah I’m playn never said I wasn’t ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) January 18, 2023

I saw it on nfl.com and the link to that article is here.

Former Los Angeles Rams great and two time Super Bowl champion, Chris Long, was talking on Peter Schrager’s Podcast when the subject of Donald came up. Seemingly Long and Donald communicate or at the very least, they are interested in what the other has to say. #99 must’ve somehow seen that @JOEL9ONE was commenting on his future.

Many Rams were fans were holding their breath, and hoping that he would return at least for one more season with Sean McVay.

Check out the tweet he commented on as there’s plenty to unpack, including AD possibly, maybe someday taking his talents to the Pittsburgh Steelers. What does seem real is that AD responded and he said that he plans to play next year. The man even took it a step further by stating that he never said he wouldn’t.

Well that’s great news for the Rams, and maybe not so great news for the rest of the NFC.