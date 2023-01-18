Rams make changes to coaching staff, including their offensive line coach

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay let go of several member of his coaching staff on Wednesday. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, McVay let go of Offensive Line coach Kevin Carberry, Special Teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, Defensive Backs coach Jonathan Cooley, Assistant Defensive Line coach Skyler Jones and Defensive Assistant Lance Schulters.

Sean McVay returned to the Rams and staff changes were expected and some have: OL coach Kevin Carberry, Special Teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, DB Coach Jonathan Cooley, Assistant DL Skyler Jones and Defensive Assistant Lance Schulters will not be returning, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 18, 2023

This comes after the Rams already lost Running Backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples and Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen who left for college coaching positions.

After McVay returned, it was expected that many changes would be on the horizon. Some of these moves were expected while others come as a mild surprise. Carberry has been with the Rams since last offseason. The Rams had a top offensive line in 2021 which played a large role in the team’s Super Bowl run. However, after a plethora of injuries, they were one of the worst groups in 2022.

Under Carberry, undrafted free agents such as Alaric Jackson and Chandler Brewer showed promise when they were forced into starting roles. Coleman Shelton also developed into arguably the team’s best center. Carberry being let go likely signals McVay wanting to make changes in the run game when it comes to the offense rather than the performance of the offensive line.

DeCamillis being let go shouldn’t come as a complete surprise. The Rams ranked 23rd in special teams DVOA this season. However, this was after ranking fourth in 2021. The Rams special teams group was another unit that was impacted by injuries. DeCamillis was hired in 2021 after a failed one-year stint under John Bonamego who took over for John “Bones” Fassel.

McVay will have his work cut out for him this offseason when it comes to hiring new coaches. That could also include a new defensive coordinator if Raheem Morris gets hired by the Denver Broncos or Indianapolis Colts. However, if Morris is not hired by either team, it should be expected that he is back with the Rams in 2023.