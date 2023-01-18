Raheem Morris interview with Colts ‘went really well’

Despite going 5-12 this season, Los Angeles Rams coaches are still garnering plenty of interest from opposing teams. Raheem Morris has interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts and has another interview set up with the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, running backs coach Thomas Brown interviewed with the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Sean McVay is already searching for a new offensive coordinator after Liam Coen left the Rams for Kentucky. By the end of the hiring cycle, he could also be looking for a new defensive coordinator. According to The Athletic’s Zak Keefer who covers the Colts, Morris’ interview on Friday went really well. Keefer said,

“The Colts’ interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Friday went really well. Morris is an intriguing candidate, a veteran coach who got his first shot at leading a team very early in his career — he was just 33 years old when he replaced Jon Gruden in Tampa Bay in 2009. But Morris was fired just three years later, after one winning season and a 17-31 record, and he has been working toward his second chance ever since. Morris is now 46 and has worked on the coaching staffs of two Super Bowl champions, including last year’s Rams...There’s a good chance that, if given the opportunity, Morris could build a strong coaching staff. A few names he might consider: Rams defensive line coach Eric Henderson for defensive coordinator and Rams passing game coordinator and QBs coach Zac Robinson for offensive coordinator.”

The Colts have put out a wide net in their coaching search, interviewing what seems like every coach under the sun. However, the fact that Morris’ interview went really well could be a sign that he’s among their top choices.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was also in consideration for the position, but has opted to stay in Detroit.

It’s worth noting that if Morris does get hired by the Colts, Eric Henderson who has done a very good job coaching the Rams defensive line could join Morris’ staff as the defensive coordinator. Additionally, riser Zac Robinson could also join him as his offensive coordinator.

The Colts would be a great fit for Morris and would set him up for success. They have a top-5 pick in the upcoming draft, allowing Morris to select a young, rookie quarterback to develop. Additionally, Chris Ballard is considered one of the top general managers in the NFL. It’s a team with a lot of good defensive talent including, Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, and Shaquille Leonard.

It could be a few weeks still before the Colts make a decision, but by the sounds of it, he made a good impression.