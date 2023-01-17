Texans complete head coach interview with Rams assistant Thomas Brown

The Houston Texans announced on Tuesday morning that they have completed their interview with L.A. Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown. The 36-year-old has been working as a coach since 2011, following a three-year career as an NFL running back with the Falcons and Browns. He just completed his third season with the Rams, moving up from running backs coach in 2020 to assistant head coach in 2021, helping Sean McVay manage a roster that won the Super Bowl.

We have completed an interview with Thomas Brown for our head coaching position. pic.twitter.com/Sntp3vzVkN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 17, 2023

Brown was moved to tight ends in 2022, in addition to his role as AHC, but then McVay essentially replaced running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples midseason by re-assigning Brown back to that role. It was around that time that running back Cam Akers seemed to get his groove back. The Miami Dolphins put in a request to interview Brown last year prior to hiring Mike McDaniel.

If the Texans hire Brown, he would be taking on a monumental task of turning around one of the NFL’s worst franchises in the last three years. Houston has gone 10-38-1 since 2020 and they’ve been coached by different people in that time: Bill O’Brien, interim head coach Romeo Crennel, David Culley, and the recently-fired Lovie Smith.

As a minority candidate, if Houston hires Thomas Brown, the Rams would receive third round compensatory picks in 2023 and 2024.