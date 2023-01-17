Random Ramsdom: Will the Rams bring in a pass rusher this off-season?

Rams’ 9 biggest roster needs for 2023 (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams are a week removed from their 2022 season ending, so they’ve already begun the process of evaluating their roster and deciding which positions need the most help and which ones might be in good shape for 2023. After going 5-12, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that this team has some serious holes to fill at key positions, too.

Looking at the current roster and the Rams’ pending free agents, here are their nine biggest needs heading into this offseason.”

Rewind Brian Baldinger break down this LA Rams DBs debut (RamblinFan)

“Why rewind all the way back to September 2022? Simple. To recapture the thrill of witnessing just how effective Cobie Durant played in his rookie season.

The Rams have work to do, certainly. But let’s not get so wrapped up in calling for heads to roll and for changes to be made that we fail to stand up and applaud great football. Cobie Durant played just 281 defensive snaps in 14 games and started 13 of those contests. He came onto the field in sub packages, so he was not tasked often with run support, nor did he carry the full weight of a starter. But he did manage 22 tackles, three interceptions, and one quarterback sack. Among those three picks, he returned the football 151 yards and even scored a pick-six for a touchdown.

Sure, the Rams’ pass defense needs some tweaking in the offseason. But Cobie Durant is a key cog in that machinery and gives this Rams defense a true play-maker to look forward to next year.

And let’s be clear. He passed the Baldy’s Breakdowns sniff test in his first NFL game. That shows that he will be even better in 2023.”

The Rams’ O-line doesn’t need an overhaul, just some shuffling (RamsWire)

“As crazy as it may sound, the Rams don’t necessarily need to overhaul their offensive line. They might already have the pieces needed to field a decent group up front. The biggest problem in 2022 was the health of the line, which one can only hope will improve in 2023. It certainly can’t get any worse than it was.

Looking at the Rams’ depth chart of the players still under contract next season, there’s enough talent to fill out the line. In fact, there are a ton of options when you begin moving players around because of the position flexibility at guard and tackle, as well as guard and center.

Recently, Alaric Jackson alluded to the idea that the Rams don’t need to add any more pieces up front. They just need to shuffle the O-line to find the best possible combination from the players they currently have. He’s absolutely right, too.”

In my mind, there are five items the Rams and particularly Sean McVay need to prioritize at what feels like a crucial moment in the team’s trajectory.

On hiring, culture, quarterback and more: https://t.co/BKHGPCpQ3v — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 16, 2023

PFF Names Cam Akers Rams ‘Biggest Suprise’ (SportsIllustrated)

“Akers’ finish to the season earned him the title of “biggest surprise” for the Rams by Pro Football Focus (PFF). “He finished the season as the No. 14 graded running back and looked like his old self in the second half of the year,” PFF said of Akers.

His season grade for offense, 80.7, was the second-highest on the team, trailing star wide receiver Cooper Kupp (86.3).

The third-year back finished strong after a rocky start, rushing for over 100 yards in each of the last three games. Akers finished the season with 786 yards rushing with seven touchdowns on 188 carries.”

One more thing to add to this: If there's a stud lineman that falls to the Rams in Round 2, absolutely take him.



But drafting more linemen in Rounds 4-6 for the sake of adding bodies won't help much.



They don't need more fringe starters. — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) January 16, 2023

After rollercoaster 2022 season, what’s next for Baker Mayfield? | Free Agent Spotlight (TheRams.com)

“It’s going to be hard to try something else new, but obviously it’s going to be a big-time decision,” Mayfield said. “So there’s going to be a lot of thought put into it. There’s going to be a lot of change this offseason all around the league. There’s nothing I can say right now that I think would be the true thing at the moment. So we’re just going to see what happens and roll with the punches.”

Before he gets to the point of making that decision, he said he will take some time to decompress, know he has a few months to do so.

If Mayfield decides to go elsewhere, the Rams reportedly could get a compensatory draft pick.”