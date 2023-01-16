 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Wild Card Monday: Game Day Thread

Saturday’s and Sunday’s games are in the books. Tune in for the last game of the weekend.

By DannyStone
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys(12-5)(-2.5) will travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers(8-9)(+2.5) at 8:15pm ET on Monday Night Football.

Dallas seems to be favored and their record would indicate that they have been the better team throughout the year. However, Tom Brady has never lost to the Cowboys in his very long and illustrious career. The Bucs even beat America’s Team earlier this year. Regardless of the injuries, the inconsistencies and the issues that the Bucs have dealt with all year, they have Tom Brady, and he alone can will a team to victory.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Despite all the info above, Tampa Bay could very well lose this game. Dallas’s defense has the incredible young stars in Micah Parson and Trevon Diggs. Many would say the Bucs offense has been mediocre, so Dallas’s D may have a chance to take this game over. On the other side of the ball they have Dak Prescott, who has shown that he can make the right decisions to lead this team to a win over just about anybody, and two great running backs with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

It’s been a great Wild Card Weekend so far. Tune in right here, talk with other fans, and enjoy the last game of the weekend to see which remaining teams still have a shot at glory.

