Super Wild Card Monday: Game Day Thread

The Dallas Cowboys(12-5)(-2.5) will travel to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers(8-9)(+2.5) at 8:15pm ET on Monday Night Football.

Dallas seems to be favored and their record would indicate that they have been the better team throughout the year. However, Tom Brady has never lost to the Cowboys in his very long and illustrious career. The Bucs even beat America’s Team earlier this year. Regardless of the injuries, the inconsistencies and the issues that the Bucs have dealt with all year, they have Tom Brady, and he alone can will a team to victory.

Despite all the info above, Tampa Bay could very well lose this game. Dallas’s defense has the incredible young stars in Micah Parson and Trevon Diggs. Many would say the Bucs offense has been mediocre, so Dallas’s D may have a chance to take this game over. On the other side of the ball they have Dak Prescott, who has shown that he can make the right decisions to lead this team to a win over just about anybody, and two great running backs with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

It’s been a great Wild Card Weekend so far. Tune in right here, talk with other fans, and enjoy the last game of the weekend to see which remaining teams still have a shot at glory.