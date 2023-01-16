Random Ramsdom: Cooper Kupp tweets about Sean McVay returning for LA

Sean McVay announced his intentions to return to the Los Angeles Rams for the 2023 season after a week of heavy speculation. Here’s what Cooper Kupp had to tweet about it:

Rumors of his demise have been greatly exaggerated!



https://t.co/Zsb36hjDNd — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) January 14, 2023

“Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald shocked the NFL world for a few minutes on Sunday with an apparent mixup in his Twitter bio.

Fans noticed that the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year’s Twitter bio briefly said “former NFL D Linemen for the Rams #99” on Sunday. But now, the “former” is gone.

This all comes on the heels of Donald contemplating retirement after the 2021 season. Now, it’s possible that he could be considering it once again. Donald has yet to address the Twitter bio speculation.

Aaron Donald's Twitter bio briefly read "former NFL D Linemen for the Rams #99"



Is he testing the waters? pic.twitter.com/ziK1fmfZPF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 15, 2023

Following the 2021 season, Donald’s agent, Todd France, reportedly sent retirement paperwork to the Los Angeles franchise. France then pivoted to working toward a pay raise for the defensive tackle. In June, Donald and the Rams agreed to a reworked contract. Though it still runs through the ’24 season, it gave him a $40 million raise.”

On wild-card Sunday, Aaron Donald briefly labeled himself a “former” Rams D lineman, only to update it shortly after: pic.twitter.com/Cx2qvyT5bF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2023

“The Los Angeles Rams have a defensive coordinator currently on staff. His name is Raheem Morris. The Los Angeles Chargers currently have a head coach. His name is Brandon Staley.

So how and why would Staley return to the Rams as their defensive coordinator? It doesn’t seem to make much sense logistically right now, but some fans are hoping Staley makes his way back to the Rams’ side of SoFi Stadium this offseason.

In order for that to happen, the Chargers would need to fire him, which is very much a possibility after Los Angeles blew a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars on Saturday night, getting bounced in the first round of the playoffs. Staley was already on the hot seat, especially after playing his starters in a meaningless Week 18 game, which resulted in Mike Williams getting hurt. But after that collapse, his seat is burning hot.

As for the Rams, Morris has landed two head coaching interviews: one with the Colts and one with the Broncos. If he’s hired by one of those teams, or another that gives him an interview, the Rams will need a new defensive coordinator.

Enter…Staley? He was the Rams’ DC in 2020 when they allowed the fewest yards and points in the NFL. It would be a seamless fit, but there are hurdles that still need to be cleared.

That’s not stopping fans from hoping it somehow happens, though.”

“Sean McVay didn’t need much time to decide he wants to return as the Los Angeles Rams’ head coach in 2023, putting off retirement for at least another year. He took the days following last week’s loss to the Seahawks to weigh his future, which had many people believing he’d walk away after a 5-12 season.

But McVay isn’t running away from adversity, despite rumors and speculation that he didn’t want to deal with a rebuild or the criticism of a down year. He talked to Jay Glazer on Saturday morning and told him that he’s not running from adversity. He wants to run through it.

That’s a quote that should have Rams fans everywhere fired up about the immediate future of this team, knowing McVay will be at the helm again leading what will hopefully be a bounce-back season.”

“With five wild-card games now in the books, the divisional round is starting to take shape, but before that can fully happen, there is still one game left to be played in the opening round of the NFL playoffs: Cowboys at Buccaneers.

Those two teams will close out Super Wild Card Weekend with a Monday night game in Tampa Bay.

If that game is just half as exciting as every other wild-card game, then we should be in for a crazy ride. So far, the wild-card round has given us the third-largest comeback win in NFL playoff history, which came on Saturday when the Jaguars came back from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Chargers.

The Dolphins almost sent shockwaves through the postseason, but their upset bid against Buffalo came up just short in a 34-31 loss. The Ravens also came close to pulling off an astronomical upset before falling to the Bengals 24-17. One team who did pull off an upset was the Giants, who knocked the Vikings out of the playoffs with a 31-24 win in Minnesota.

The 49ers also advanced to the divisional round with a 41-23 win over the Seahawks on Saturday.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the entire postseason schedule. (And don’t forget, there could be a neutral site AFC title game this year: If the Bills and Chiefs end up playing each other in the AFC Championship Game, then the game will be played in Atlanta.)”

In 1st comments since deciding to return to Rams Sean McVay tells me: “I wanted to take some time to really know I could restore and renew the passion and zest I need and after leaning on family and friends and taking time to reflect it became clear to me… (1/2) — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 14, 2023